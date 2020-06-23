Arab countries welcome Saudi Arabia’s decision on Hajj 2020

Egypt says keen to reach agreement on Nile dam issue

DUBAI: Egypt willing to continue negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam issue and reach an agreement favorable to all sides, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said.

Shoukry’s statement came in response to a claim made by the Ethiopian foreign minister that Egypt was attempting to escape negotiations by calling on the United Nations (UN) Security Council to intervene, local daily Ahram Online reported on Monday.

Earlier this week Ethiopia said it would continue filling the dam’s reservoir regardless of negotiation outcomes, prompting Egypt to lodge a formal complaint with the UN.

Shoukry said it will only resume talks with Ethiopia if Addis Ababa does not unilaterally fill the dam, which Egypt said could affect its agriculture and access to drinking water.

However, Ethiopia has dismissed Egypt’s concern, with Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew saying: “Any negotiations which could deny Ethiopia`s right on fair utilization of Nile or any future plans to construct other projects is totally unacceptable.”

Negotiations over the Nile dam issue started in 2011 between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan.