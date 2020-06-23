You are here

  • Home
  • Arab countries welcome Saudi Arabia’s decision on Hajj 2020

Arab countries welcome Saudi Arabia’s decision on Hajj 2020

Muslim pilgrims perform the "Tawaf al-Ifada", a mandatory circumambulation around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on August 11, 2019. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wqa7y

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Arab countries welcome Saudi Arabia’s decision on Hajj 2020

  • The UAE Hajj Affairs (HAO) said it will not take part in this year’s Hajj season
  • Bahrain commended the Kingdom’s efforts to assist pilgrims and care for their health
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s decision to hold Hajj this year and limit it to worshippers residing in the Kingdom has received support from various countries across the Middle East.
The UAE Hajj Affairs (HAO) said it will not take part in this year’s Hajj season, state news agency WAM reported. “The Kingdom’s decision stems from the preventive and precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and to keep all humans protected and safe from its risks and in accordance with the teachings of Islam in preserving the lives,” the HAO said.
The Egyptian Minister of Endowments and Al-Azhar have also welcomed the decision, as well as the ambassador of Djibouti to the Kingdom Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama. He said the Kingdom’s decision to perform Hajj this year was “wise”, state news agency SPA reported.
“This decision is welcomed for two reasons. First, it reflects Saudi Arabia’s keenness to hold the rite of Hajj, and secondly, it is keen at the same time to combat and address the coronavirus pandemic, because large crowds may be a reason for the continuation of the pandemic and its spread,” Bamakhrama said.
Bahrain also commended the Kingdom’s efforts to assist pilgrims and care for their health in order to enable them to perform the pilgrimage safely, state news agency BNA said.
The Arab League also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s announcement and said in a statement that the wise decision came to preserve the health and safety of worshippers during the coronavirus pandemic, SPA reported.

Topics: Hajj2020

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia: Hajj 2020 to be held with limited number of pilgrims

Egypt says keen to reach agreement on Nile dam issue

Updated 23 June 2020
Arab News

Egypt says keen to reach agreement on Nile dam issue

  • Shoukry said it will only resume talks with Ethiopia if Addis Ababa does not unilaterally fill the dam
Updated 23 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt willing to continue negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam issue and reach an agreement favorable to all sides, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said.

Shoukry’s statement came in response to a claim made by the Ethiopian foreign minister that Egypt was attempting to escape negotiations by calling on the United Nations (UN) Security Council to intervene, local daily Ahram Online reported on Monday.

Earlier this week Ethiopia said it would continue filling the dam’s reservoir regardless of negotiation outcomes, prompting Egypt to lodge a formal complaint with the UN.

Shoukry said it will only resume talks with Ethiopia if Addis Ababa does not unilaterally fill the dam, which Egypt said could affect its agriculture and access to drinking water.

However, Ethiopia has dismissed Egypt’s concern, with Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew saying: “Any negotiations which could deny Ethiopia`s right on fair utilization of Nile or any future plans to construct other projects is totally unacceptable.”

Negotiations over the Nile dam issue started in 2011 between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

Topics: Egypt Ethiopia

Related

Middle-East
Egypt says UN must stop Ethiopia on dam fill
Middle-East
Egypt is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia’s dam crisis: El-Sisi

Latest updates

Arab countries welcome Saudi Arabia’s decision on Hajj 2020
French-Algerian restauranteur sees ‘solidarity fridge’ use double during lockdown
US actor Michael Keaton may return as Batman
Golden Globes 2021 postponed to February 
Egypt says keen to reach agreement on Nile dam issue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.