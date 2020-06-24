US ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s joins Facebook ad boycott over hate speech

You are here

US ice-cream giant Ben & Jerry’s is also joining the “Stop the Hate for Profit” initiative supported by rights groups. (AFP file photo)
WASHINGTON: US ice-cream giant Ben & Jerry’s said it will stop buying advertising space on Facebook, joining a growing list of prominent brands boycotting the social network over its perceived failure to crack down on hate speech and incitements to violence.
“As of July 1st we will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States,” the Vermont-based confectioner said Tuesday.
The company added it was also joining the “Stop the Hate for Profit” initiative supported by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and other rights groups.
“We call on Facebook, Inc. to take the clear and unequivocal actions called for by the campaign to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate,” Ben & Jerry’s said.
It is the latest company to pledge to halt ad spending on Facebook over concerns hate speech and incitement to violence are not being moderated on the platform.
Sporting goods maker Patagonia added its name to the list Sunday, joining rivals North Face and REI and the freelance staffing agency Upwork.
The #StopHateForProfit campaign comes as Facebook faces growing pressure over its hands-off approach to misinformation and inflammatory posts, including from US President Donald Trump.
The social media company made an estimated $70 billion annually from ads, the coalition claimed in a statement on the ADL website.
The campaign has criticized Zuckerberg’s decision to not moderate the US president, after the CEO again defended his decision not to limit Trump’s often controversial, incendiary and inaccurate posts.
Twitter’s decision in May to hide one of Trump’s tweets for “glorifying violence” exposed turmoil at Facebook, with employees rebelling against Zuckerberg’s refusal to sanction false or inflammatory posts by the president.
Facebook last week said it removed ads by Trump’s re-election campaign that contained a symbol used in Nazi Germany for political prisoners, a move welcomed by rights activists.

LONDON: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has launched the first direct shipping line connecting Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port with Egypt’s Sokhna Port through Jeddah Islamic Port.

It is the fourth shipping line to be launched by Mawani and comes as the region’s big logistics hubs come come under pressure from a sharp decline in global trade.
The investment is part of a broader plan to boost the trade economy of the Kingdom by establishing it as a landbridge for goods between Europe and Africa.
DP World was awarded a 30-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) concession by Mawani in December for the management and development of the Jeddah South Container Terminal at the multi-purpose Jeddah Islamic Port. 
Under the deal, DP World will invest up to $500 million to improve and modernize Jeddah Islamic Port, allowing it to handle ultra-large container carriers (ULCC’s), considered to be the world’s largest mega containerships.
“The direct shipping line will connect Jeddah Islamic Port with more ports in the East and the West, making it a central regional and global gateway, and establishing the Kingdom as a leading logistics center,” said Saad Alkhalb, president of Saudi Ports Authority. “The line will also help facilitate trade across all the global supply chains, increase transhipment volumes and gain an upgraded share of the ships on the Red Sea Coast.
DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem this week warned the coronavirus pandemic had taken a big toll on global trade which has suffered its worst blow since the aftermath of World War Two.
Dubai’s gateway industrial estate also said on Wednesday that it was stepping up incentives offered to tenants.
Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the conduit for almost a quarter of the foreign direct investment flowing into the emirate, is offering short-term warehouse rentals and allowing deferred rent payments in an effort to shield its tenants from the pandemic fallout.
It comes as the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday predicted the global economy would shrink by 4.9 percent in 2020.
Global trade will shrink by 11.9 percent, reflecting considerably weaker demand for goods and services, including tourism, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook.
Heavily reliant on trade and tourism, Dubai is introducing a number of measures in an attempt to preserve its status as the leading regional trade entrepôt and holiday destination of choice.
In addition to offering monthly rentals and deferred payment options, Jafza is also giving tenants free water and electricity, it said.
“Challenging times call for competitive solutions,” said Jafza CEO Mohammed Al-Muallem. “Being a part of the vital service sectors of the UAE economy, we assure our customers that we will ensure the continuity of their business in the most uncertain of times by connecting them to new opportunities.”

