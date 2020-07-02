You are here

Japan business confidence worst since 2009 crisis

Japanese manufacturers’ sentiments plunged to a low not seen in more than a decade, a major survey showed, as the coronavirus pandemic crushes exports and tourism, knocking the country into its first recession since 2015. (AP)
  About 28 percent of Japan's population is aged 65 or over
TOKYO: Confidence among major Japanese manufacturers has plunged to its lowest level since the global financial crisis, a key survey showed Wednesday, as the coronavirus dries up global demand.

The Bank of Japan’s June Tankan business survey — a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies — showed a reading of minus 34 among big manufacturers, the lowest since June 2009 when worldwide financial shocks hammered the world’s third-largest economy.

It was the biggest quarterly drop since early that year, and even worse than analysts had feared after the index turned negative in March.

“These figures show that companies believe it will take a long time for the economy to recover,” Yoshikiyo Shimamine, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, said.

The coronavirus has hit Japan less hard than many advanced nations, with fewer than 1,000 deaths and about 19,000 cases. Nevertheless, the contagion has taken a bitter economic toll, knocking the country into its first recession since 2015.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has passed two record stimulus packages worth nearly $2 trillion to cushion the impact, including handing out 100,000 yen ($925) to every man, woman and child in Japan.

Unemployment is rising, albeit to a rate that would make most countries jealous. Data released on Tuesday showed the jobless level rose from 2.6 percent to 2.9 percent.

The low unemployment figure reflects a shrinking workforce given Japan’s rapidly aging population, 28 percent of which is 65 or over.

Analysts said  that millions of people, especially women, had left the workforce during the pandemic to care for families.

Millions are also on furlough, meaning that the unemployment data may be considerably less rosy than it looks, said Shimamine.

“One estimate says the jobless rate is actually 11 percent if you incorporate those on furlough,” he said.

Japan was struggling with the effects of natural disasters and a hike in consumption tax even before the pandemic crippled the global economy.

Once it hit, there were no mandatory lockdowns in the country, the government instead asking people to stay at home — requests that were largely heeded.

But that, coupled with a shuttering of the country’s borders, battered tourism and consumer spending, especially for the hospitality industry.

Daichi Kawabata, economist at Mizuho Research Institute (MRI), said the negative sentiment expressed in the survey reflected fears that economic activity would never return to pre-pandemic levels.

“Restaurants, for example, have to keep distance between customers. That will give them only half of the revenue they had earned before,” he said.

Confidence among big non-manufacturers nosedived to minus 17 from plus 8 in March, also the worst since 2009.

Among large companies in the accommodation and food industries, the confidence survey showed an eye-watering minus 91, the worst since comparative data became available in 2004.

The short-term business sentiment survey reports the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavorable.

A negative reading means more companies are pessimistic than optimistic. It is considered to be the broadest indicator of how Japan Inc. is faring.

China’s rocky road to recovery

Updated 37 min 44 sec ago
AP

China’s rocky road to recovery

  Small firms' struggle to lure back wary consumers offers sober lesson for world economies stepping out of lockdown
Updated 37 min 44 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: The Daronghe restaurant in Chengdu in China’s west has reopened but, with business down by half, its staff of 150 come to work on alternate days.

Three months after China declared victory over the coronavirus and started to reopen its economy, the restaurant is among thousands of small businesses that are struggling to lure back wary consumers.

“People still worry about eating out,” said an employee, Ming Yuan. “We are giving customers coupons in hopes they will come back.”

Official data show many Chinese industries, from auto manufacturing to e-commerce, are returning to pre-virus activity levels. But retailers, restaurants and other businesses that employ millions of people were hit especially hard. That raises questions about how fast the economy can generate new jobs for people who lost theirs in the pandemic.

“The Chinese economy is recovering, but very slowly,” said Iris Pang of ING.

China faces a bumpy road to recovery. Demand for exports is weak as infections rise in the US, Brazil and other markets. Summer flooding set back the recovery in some southern areas.

Already soured by a tariff war, relations with Washington have worsened further over a security law imposed on Hong Kong.

The Trump administration has revoked some of Hong Kong’s trading privileges. That threatens to undercut its status as a major port.

The slow pace of China’s recovery is sobering for countries that are struggling to manage their own viral outbreaks.

In the US, businesses in some states reopened in May. Employers added a surprise 2.5 million jobs that month. But that followed losses in March and April that have left 30 million Americans unemployed.

Analysts expect US data due out Thursday to show a gain of 3 million jobs in June. But more states are suspending or reversing reopening orders amid new viral outbreaks, suggesting hiring could slow or decline in July.

In China, Citigroup said Monday its measures of business activity indicate a “weakening in the recovery momentum of industrial production” as well as consumer demand and public movement.

Forecasters expect economic growth to resume as early as this quarter after industrial production returned to positive territory in May, when it grew 4.4 percent over a year earlier. That was boosted by higher government spending on building bridges and other public works, Beijing’s traditional strategy for pumping money quickly into the economy.

Estimates of this year’s economic growth range from the low single digits to a small contraction.

The government has promised to spend 2 trillion yuan ($280 billion) to create 9 million jobs. But Beijing, leery of adding to already high debt, avoided joining the US, Japan and other major economies in announcing a $1 trillion-plus stimulus packages.

“That has a cost,” said Pang. “It means the Chinese economy will recover only very, very slowly.”

The job-creation target is only a fraction of losses.

Private sector analysts say as much as 30 percent of the urban workforce, or as many as 130 million people, lost their jobs at least temporarily during the shutdown. They say as many as 25 million jobs might be lost for good this year.

Some city governments have tried to draw customers back to vacant shopping malls by giving away discount coupons. That helped, but the scale of the giveaways was modest in a market of 1.3 billion potential consumers. Spending in restaurants still was off 19 percent in May from a year earlier. Retail sales contracted 2.8 percent.

That is a setback for the ruling Communist Party’s long-term goal of reducing reliance on exports and investment by nurturing self-sustaining growth based on consumer spending and service industries that generate jobs with less capital spending.

The ruling party appealed to companies to avoid layoffs during the two months that most business and travel were shut down. Entrepreneurs were promised tax breaks and loans. Premier Li Keqiang said in May the government wants to encourage consumers to spend by making sure 70 percent of its stimulus is channeled into wages.

But the scale of the aid is limited and the official Xinhua News Agency has acknowledged it has been hampered by red tape and the reluctance of state-owned banks to deal with struggling private businesses they see as a bad risk.

A virus outbreak in Beijing last month sparked fears of a second wave of infections. Authorities imposed travel controls on the capital and ordered testing of thousands of residents. But other local outbreaks have been contained relatively quickly, limiting their impact.

Manufacturing activity improved in June but export demand was weak, according to a survey released Tuesday by the national statistics agency and an industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing.

Topics: China CHENGDU

Related

World
China forcibly sterilizes Uighurs to control population: report
Media
China orders four US media outlets to disclose finances, staff

