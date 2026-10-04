RIYADH: AlUla has added seven destination management companies to its Preferred DMC Program, expanding its network to 19 travel partners as Saudi Arabia seeks to attract more international visitors to the heritage destination.

Destination management companies, or DMCs, work with travel agencies and tour operators to organize trips, arrange itineraries and provide on-the-ground services for visitors.

The new partners are ROAM, RIDA International, 88 Destinations, Onedar, Desert Adventures, Arabia Explorer, and Young Life. They will support travel bookings, itinerary planning and local operations across markets including Europe, the Gulf, the US, Asia, Latin America and China.

The seven companies join 12 existing partners and will cover major source markets across Europe, the Gulf, North America and Asia, with Young Life focused specifically on China

The expansion comes as AlUla invests in infrastructure to support growing visitor numbers. AlUla International Airport recently expanded its lounge and terminal area by 44 percent, increasing annual passenger capacity by 75 percent to 700,000.

The airport now includes smart e-gates and 12 international arrival counters, while AlUla is connected by domestic flights from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, and regional services from Doha.

AlUla is home to Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as the ancient sites of Dadan and AlUla Old Town. The destination also hosts cultural, sporting and entertainment events throughout the year.

The Royal Commission for AlUla is developing the destination as part of a long-term strategy focused on tourism, while preserving its archaeological and natural heritage.

The destination covers 22,561 sq. km in northwestern Saudi Arabia and includes archaeological sites, sandstone landscapes and the AlUla oasis.