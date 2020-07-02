Iran says coronavirus deaths top 11,000

You are here

Iranian pedestrians wearing protective masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walk along a street in the capital Tehran on July 1, 2020. (AFP)
  • Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in fatalities and new confirmed cases in recent months
  • The country is struggling to contain the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of COVID-19
TEHRAN: Iran’s death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 11,000 on Thursday, the health ministry said, as the country struggles to contain the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of COVID-19.
Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in fatalities and new confirmed cases in recent months, after Iran reported a near-two month low in daily recorded infections in early May.
“In the past 24 hours, we lost 148 of our compatriots due to infection with COVID-19,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state TV.
That brings Iran’s overall death toll to 11,106, she added.
She also raised the country’s coronavirus caseload to 232,863, with 2,652 new confirmed cases in the past day.
“Unfortunately, the number of hospitalizations is increasing in most of the country’s provinces,” Lari said.
The resurging overall numbers have seen some previously largely unscathed provinces classified as “red” — the highest level on Iran’s color-coded risk scale — with authorities allowed to reimpose restrictive measures if required.
They include Bushehr, Hormozgan, Kermanshah, Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, Kurdistan, and West and East Azerbaijan, all located along Iran’s borders.

Iran to compensate downed passenger plane victims' families: Sweden

Iran to compensate downed passenger plane victims' families: Sweden

  • The Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down outside Tehran in January
STOCKHOLM: Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Thursday that Iran had agreed to compensate the families' of the foreign victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down outside Tehran in January.
"We have signed an agreement of mutual understanding that we will now negotiate with Iran about amends, compensation to the victims' next of kin," Linde told news agency TT, in a statement confirmed by her press secretary to AFP, adding that the agreement had been reached after negotiations with Iran and the countries with citizens among the victims.

