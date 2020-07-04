You are here

IWC Schaffhausen opens new boutique in Riyadh

The new store at Mode Al-Faisaliah Mall in Riyadh pays homage to the brand’s expertise and craftsmanship in watchmaking, and will house limited-edition timepieces.
Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen has launched a new boutique at Mode Al-Faisaliah Mall in Riyadh. Known for their timeless innovation and technical ingenuity, IWC’s latest addition to its client experience-centric boutiques in the region has opened in partnership with Attar United. The store is strategically located in the capital city’s ultimate luxury retail destination.

“At Mode Al-Faisaliah IWC Boutique, watch enthusiasts and collectors can expect to embark on a memorable shopping experience with personalized attention from client advisers who focus on every discerning customer’s requirement,” a statement said.

“Guests can discover our latest Portugieser collection with novelties such as The Portugieser Perpetual Calendar 42. With storytelling at the core of the brand and its numerous successful partnerships, each experience at the boutique is interesting and educational from the moment you walk through the doors until the end of every visit. With the aim of catering to the needs of every trusted client and prospective new customer in Riyadh, the Mode Al-Faisaliah boutique is committed to making every exciting and emotional journey of buying an IWC Schaffhausen watch, a special one.”

Stretching across 110 square meters over a single story, the boutique will house limited-edition timepieces. The store pays homage to the brand’s expertise and craftsmanship in watchmaking. Every corner of the new boutique is designed by IWC Schaffhausen’s in-house architects and aesthetically aligns with the brand’s unique identity, which is seen through personalized touches, finishes and textures including soft beige hues and dark wooden accents. This offers both a masculine and welcoming atmosphere that is the perfect setting to showcase IWC Schaffhausen timepieces.

“IWC is excited to unveil this new boutique in Saudi Arabia with our partner Attar United. We consider the Saudi market to be one with strong growth potential and have been eagerly awaiting this boutique opening for a long time. The layout of the space is centered around luxury with a cozy feeling, to make it welcoming to all customers and keep them at ease. With shoppers in Saudi wanting more close and trusted brand relationships, the arrival of this new boutique falls in line with IWC Schaffhausen’s pivotal goal to foster strong client loyalty,” said Mehdi Rajan, regional brand director of IWC Schaffhausen for the Middle East, India and Africa.

CEO of Attar United Company Mohammed Saddik Attar said: “Our partnership with the Swiss watchmaking brand, IWC Schaffhausen, is one that is of great importance to us as this signifies the first of many collaborations in the booming landscape of luxury boutiques opening in the Kingdom.”

With a growing community of loyal customers, collectors and fans in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is indeed an ideal location for IWC Schaffhausen.

New YouTube competition to support aspiring comedians

Comedy Jameel, a competition to support and inspire comedians in Saudi Arabia and beyond, was launched by Bab Rizq Jameel, an initiative of Community Jameel, in collaboration with Al-Comedy Club. The competition is open to performers of all levels and will be broadcast live, hosted by the Saudi content maker Turki Almohsen, on Community Jameel’s YouTube channel on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. KSA time, from July 6.

The YouTube show will include entertainment and interactive segments, during which selected videos will be broadcast for public voting, and the previous week’s winners announced. Applicants to the competition may register and upload their videos at the Comedy Jameel competition website, before midnight KSA time each Friday. Selected videos will be shown during the YouTube show and the audience may vote for their favorite videos online. The top three videos chosen by the audience are announced live on the show and awarded cash prizes of SR5,000 ($1,300) for first place, SR3,000 for second, and SR2,000 for third. A monthly grand prize of SR25,000 will be awarded for that month’s top-rated video.

Hassan Jameel, president of Community Jameel, Saudi Arabia, said: “Comedy Jameel will uncover a wide variety of comedy talents, bring them into the public spotlight and provide further job opportunities.”

The YouTube show’s host — Almohsen — is a celebrated Saudi artist, whose unique comic content on social media has attracted over 1 million followers to his own YouTube channel.

Al-Comedy Club, which is collaborating on the Comedy Jameel competition, is the first comedy club in Saudi Arabia, opening in Jeddah in 2012. Supported by the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, the club was established and is managed by Yaser Bakr.

A key objective of the competition is to support the emergence of comic talent in the Arab world, and to provide opportunities for performance and mentorship for aspiring comedians. Providing opportunities for young men and women to achieve their dreams and achieve sustainable livelihoods is core to the mission of Bab Rizq Jameel, the flagship livelihoods initiative of Community Jameel.

The competition is open to beginners and amateur comedians of all nationalities, aged 12 years and above. The videos must be new, in Arabic, and must not include any material related to religion or politics, taboos, negative behaviors, or offenses to any person or party. The videos should also be of high quality and should not exceed one minute.

Divers resume sport with safety precautions in Saudi Arabia

