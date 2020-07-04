IWC Schaffhausen opens new boutique in Riyadh

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen has launched a new boutique at Mode Al-Faisaliah Mall in Riyadh. Known for their timeless innovation and technical ingenuity, IWC’s latest addition to its client experience-centric boutiques in the region has opened in partnership with Attar United. The store is strategically located in the capital city’s ultimate luxury retail destination.

“At Mode Al-Faisaliah IWC Boutique, watch enthusiasts and collectors can expect to embark on a memorable shopping experience with personalized attention from client advisers who focus on every discerning customer’s requirement,” a statement said.

“Guests can discover our latest Portugieser collection with novelties such as The Portugieser Perpetual Calendar 42. With storytelling at the core of the brand and its numerous successful partnerships, each experience at the boutique is interesting and educational from the moment you walk through the doors until the end of every visit. With the aim of catering to the needs of every trusted client and prospective new customer in Riyadh, the Mode Al-Faisaliah boutique is committed to making every exciting and emotional journey of buying an IWC Schaffhausen watch, a special one.”

Stretching across 110 square meters over a single story, the boutique will house limited-edition timepieces. The store pays homage to the brand’s expertise and craftsmanship in watchmaking. Every corner of the new boutique is designed by IWC Schaffhausen’s in-house architects and aesthetically aligns with the brand’s unique identity, which is seen through personalized touches, finishes and textures including soft beige hues and dark wooden accents. This offers both a masculine and welcoming atmosphere that is the perfect setting to showcase IWC Schaffhausen timepieces.

“IWC is excited to unveil this new boutique in Saudi Arabia with our partner Attar United. We consider the Saudi market to be one with strong growth potential and have been eagerly awaiting this boutique opening for a long time. The layout of the space is centered around luxury with a cozy feeling, to make it welcoming to all customers and keep them at ease. With shoppers in Saudi wanting more close and trusted brand relationships, the arrival of this new boutique falls in line with IWC Schaffhausen’s pivotal goal to foster strong client loyalty,” said Mehdi Rajan, regional brand director of IWC Schaffhausen for the Middle East, India and Africa.

CEO of Attar United Company Mohammed Saddik Attar said: “Our partnership with the Swiss watchmaking brand, IWC Schaffhausen, is one that is of great importance to us as this signifies the first of many collaborations in the booming landscape of luxury boutiques opening in the Kingdom.”

With a growing community of loyal customers, collectors and fans in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is indeed an ideal location for IWC Schaffhausen.