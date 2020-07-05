You are here

  Saudi Arabia extends validity of exit, entry visas for expats

Saudi Arabia extends validity of exit, entry visas for expats

The Kingdom will also extend the validity of expired residency visas, that end during the travel ban, for expats outside the state for a period of three months without charge. (File/AFP)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Humanitarian policies to mitigate effects of COVID-19 pandemic
  • The source said these exceptions are subject to change
MAKKAH: The Saudi Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced King Salman’s approval to extend several visa and residence initiatives for expatriates free of charge.

An official source in the MOI said that this was one of the efforts by the Saudi government to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on people, private sector establishments, investors and economic activities in the Kingdom, while taking preventive measures to avoid its spread.
It also allows for the extension of the validity of expired residencies for expatriates who are currently outside Saudi Arabia on exit and return visas, which ended during the period of suspension of entry and exit from the Kingdom, for a period of three months free of charge.
The approval also includes visas that have not been used, and the extension of visas of expats currently outside the Kingdom, as well as tourist visas.
The source said that according to the content of the royal decree, these exceptions are subject to follow-up and change as required.
Samir Akasha said that he was unable to return after visiting his relatives in Faiyum, Egypt due to the suspension of entry and exit from the Kingdom.
He said this decision had a great humanitarian dimension, and its timing was in the best of circumstances.
Khalid Al-Hamdan, chairman of the trade committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Saudi Arabia was seeking the best interests of its citizens and residents. The initiatives for the renewal of residencies constituted support for the private sector, which would provide positive signs for the economy, he said.
The world economy had been affected by the pandemic and boosting the confidence of citizens and residents in the Saudi economy paved the way to pass this difficult stage, he said.
“Citizens and residents will see the benefits of this decision, and employers will be able to better rearrange their priorities and reshape their accounts with a balanced vision that stimulates rapid progression,” Al-Hamdan said.
CEO of Development Solutions for Real Estate Development Mohamed Iqbal Alawi said that the extension of the renewal of residencies was one of several initiatives to revive the Saudi economy over the past six months.

Saudi Arabia is seeking the best interests of its citizens and residents.

Khalid Al-Hamdan, Chairman of the trade committee of Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Alawi said that these initiatives summarize the ways to reinforce the pillars of the economy, which was affected globally. He said that these measures, effective initiatives and the huge funds that had been pumped into the economy by the Saudi government had played a prominent role in reducing the impact on commercial establishments.
He said that this initiative would motivate workers in the private sector who have suffered from the pandemic and its effects.
Alawi said that the economic reports in the market were encouraging and indicated recovery during the next three months, and that these plans and strategies were a lifeline for the economy in general.
Mahmoud Rashwan, a businessman from Madinah, said that the private sector was a partner in development and undertook a large part of development.

Rashwan said that it came from the principle of partnership, state responsibility and trust to this subsidized sector. The state had always been a forerunner in such initiatives and had outperformed many developed countries, he said.

More than half-a-million people benefit from Tetamman clinics, Takkad centers in Saudi Arabia

Police officials continue to implement precautionary and preventive measures to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. (SPA)
Updated 4 min 50 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

More than half-a-million people benefit from Tetamman clinics, Takkad centers in Saudi Arabia

  • Epidemiological analysis over the past two weeks showed that critical cases fluctuated between 2,000 to 2,500
Updated 4 min 50 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly revealed on Sunday that more than 500,000 people have visited Tetamman clinics and Takkad (make sure) centers to test for COVID-19.
Takkad centers are designated for those who do not have symptoms, or who have mild symptoms, and believe that they might have came into contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
The clinics are also dedicated to helping individuals with COVID-19 symptoms such as sore throat, fever, shortness of breath and coughing.
“These are proactive measures to detect the infection and treat it at the earliest,” the spokesman said.
“The individual will isolate themselves for the needed period to protect themselves and protect those around them.”
Patients can visit the centers without appointments if they suspect they have an infection.
About 235 clinics are distributed in various cities across the Kingdom, where they have provided services to 208,000 beneficiaries so far, according to the MOH.
The centers provide a COVID-19 testing service after booking appointments via the Sehaty app. So far, the beneficiaries of Takkad centers have totaled 357,000.
The spokesman said at Sunday’s press conference that epidemiological analysis over the past two weeks showed that critical cases fluctuated between 2,000 to 2,500.  
“The number of critical cases increased to almost 1 percent, from last week until now. Two-thirds of admitted patient cases are chronic illnesses other than COVID-19, half of the number of admitted patients are elderly and most critical cases are reaching the final stages of recovery and are responding to treatment,” Al-Aly said.
The Kingdom recorded a total of 3,580 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, meaning 209,509 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease. There were 62,357 active cases, 2,283 of them critical.
Al-Aly announced 1,980 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 145,236 while 58 new deaths had been reported, raising the death toll to 1,916.

