JEDDAH: Jordan’s economy grew 3 percent in the second quarter of 2026, while Morocco’s growth slowed to 4 percent.

Jordan’s gross domestic product expansion was up 0.2 percentage points compared to a year earlier, according to preliminary quarterly estimates released by the Department of Statistics.

The growth came despite regional conflicts and macroeconomic volatility, according to the Jordan News Agency, or Petra, which said the performance exceeded growth projections by international financial institutions.

Economic performance across the Middle East and North Africa has been mixed in 2026, with Oman’s real GDP growing 5.1 percent in the second quarter, while Saudi Arabia’s economy contracted 4.7 percent. Qatar’s GDP growth was also affected by a sharp decline in hydrocarbon activity, although non-hydrocarbon output expanded 2.6 percent.

Reflecting on Jordan's growth, the Petra report said: “Productivity gains across key productive verticals spearheaded the economic expansion during the quarter.”

It added that the agricultural sector led all segments with a robust 7.8 percent growth rate, followed by manufacturing industries at 6.2 percent, electricity supply at 5 percent, and water supply at 4.1 percent.

Manufacturing accounted for 17.2 percent of Jordan’s real GDP, making it the largest contributor by sector, followed by real estate activities at 12.2 percent, public administration and defense at 7.9 percent and wholesale and retail trade at 7.1 percent.

Morocco slows

In Morocco, economic growth slowed to 4 percent in the second quarter from 5.8 percent a year earlier, according to the High Commission for Planning, or HCP.

“This performance reflects contrasting sectoral trends,” the commission said.

Value added from non-agricultural activities increased by just 1.5 percent, compared with 4.9 percent a year earlier, weighed down by a 28.6 percent decline in extractive industries and a 3.2 percent contraction in manufacturing.

Agricultural activity, meanwhile, expanded 21.2 percent, compared with 8.3 percent in the second quarter of last year.

Growth was supported mainly by domestic demand and took place against a backdrop of contained inflation and a widening financing requirement for the national economy, the HCP said.

Morocco’s secondary sector contracted 3.9 percent in volume terms and after seasonal adjustment, reversing growth of 5.8 percent a year earlier.

Extractive industries plunged 28.6 percent, compared with 13.7 percent growth a year earlier, while manufacturing contracted 3.2 percent after expanding 4.3 percent.

Construction growth slowed to 2.8 percent from 7.6 percent, while electricity and water activity expanded 1.9 percent, down from 3.8 percent a year earlier, according to HCP.