You are here

  • Home
  • No intent to drive US shale out of business says OPEC chief

No intent to drive US shale out of business says OPEC chief

Mohammad Barkindo said OPEC had established a line of communication with US independent producers and thanked both the US and the G20 for helping to “restore communication" between OPEC+ producers. (Screengrab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5jtw8

Updated 09 July 2020
Sean Cronin

No intent to drive US shale out of business says OPEC chief

  • Mohammad Barkindo: There is no objective whatsoever from us as a group or as individual countries to drive US shale production out of business
  • Mohammad Barkindo: Without the US shale probably, we could have entered into a worse crisis than we are seeing in this pandemic
Updated 09 July 2020
Sean Cronin

LONDON: OPEC Secretary Mohammad Barkindo said there was no aim to drive US shale oil producers out of business, after the price of US barrels briefly turned negative in April.
He was speaking in a CERAWeek interview ahead of next week’s OPEC+ market monitoring panel meeting. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other exporters including Russia are collectively known as OPEC+. In April the group agreed the single largest output cut in history in response to plunging oil prices that followed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There is no objective whatsoever from us as a group or as individual countries to drive US shale production out of business,” said Barkindo. “No. It is not in our interest to do that. It is not in the interest of the global industry to do that. Without the US shale probably, we could have entered into a worse crisis than we are seeing in this pandemic.”

It costs more for US shale drillers to produce oil than their conventional counterparts in OPEC, so the slide in prices this year has had a devastating impact on that industry. The situation reaching crisis point on April 21 when storage space at Cushing in Oklahoma, the main delivery point for US light sweet crude oil, became full, forcing prices to turn negative for the first time ever.
Barkindo said OPEC had established a line of communication with US independent producers and thanked both the US and the G20 for helping to “restore communication" between OPEC+ producers.
Oil prices dipped on Thursday amid concerns about the renewed spread of the coronavirus in the US and other countries.
Brent crude was down about 0.2 percent to $43.20 in early afternoon trade in London while US WTI also dipped by about 0.7 percent to $40.59.

Topics: OPEC Mohammad Barkindo ceraweek

Related

Business & Economy
Oil prices set for modest recovery on OPEC+ cuts
Business & Economy
Oil tops $42 as OPEC+ ‘laggards’ promise to step up compliance

$8bn blow to Erdogan as investors flee Turkey

Updated 09 July 2020
Arab News

$8bn blow to Erdogan as investors flee Turkey

  • Overseas holdings in Istanbul stock exchange are at lowest in 16 years
Updated 09 July 2020
Arab News

ANKARA: Foreign capital is flooding out of Turkey in a massive vote of no confidence in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic competence.
Overseas investors have withdrawn nearly $8 billion from Turkish stocks since January, according to Central Bank statistics, reducing foreign investment in the Istanbul stock exchange from $32.3 billion to $24.4 billion.
As recently as 2013, the figure was $82 billion, and foreign investors now own less than 50 percent of stocks for the first time in 16 years.
“Foreign investment has left Turkey for several reasons, both internal and external,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, told Arab News.
“Externally, investors fled riskier assets like emerging markets during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those flows are returning, but investors are being much more discerning and Turkey does not seem so attractive.”
In terms of internal factors, Thin said that Turkish policymakers had made it hard for foreign investors to transact in Turkey. “This includes real money clients, not just speculative.
“By implementing ad hoc measures to try and limit speculative activity, Turkey has made it hard for real money as well. Besides these problems, Turkey’s fundamentals remain poor compared to much of the emerging markets.”
Erdogan allies claim international players are manipulating the Istanbul stock exchange through automated trading, and have demanded action to make it difficult for them to trade in Turkish assets.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Credit Suisse were banned this month from short-selling stocks for up to three months, and this year local lenders were briefly banned by the banking regulator from trading in Turkish lira with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and UBS
JPMorgan was investigated by Turkish authorities last year after the bank published a report that advised its clients to short sell the Turkish lira.
MSCI, the provider of research-based indexes and analytics, warned last month that it may relegate Turkey from emerging market status to frontier-market status because of bans on short selling and stock lending.
With the market becoming less transparent, overseas fund managers, especially with short-term portfolios, are unenthusiastic about the Turkish market and are becoming more concerned about any forthcoming introduction of other liquidity restrictions.
The exodus of foreign capital is likely to undermine Turkey’s drive for economic growth, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when employment and investment levels have gone down, with the Turkish lira facing serious volatility.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan rejects criticism over Hagia Sophia landmark
Special
Middle-East
Hagia Sophia is Erdogan’s latest political battleground

Latest updates

Dina Amin, CEO of the Saudi Visual Arts Commission
Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Jouf province reviews traffic projects
Milan turn to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Liverpool to revive glory
Tiger will play first PGA Tour event at Memorial since shutdown
Vettel should take ‘a year off’ — Red Bull adviser

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.