You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese PM sues American University of Beirut over exit package

Lebanese PM sues American University of Beirut over exit package

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab is suing the American University of Beirut (AUB), where he worked for 35 years as an academic. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4u2kp

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanese PM sues American University of Beirut over exit package

  • AUB, which has been hit hard by Lebanon's economic meltdown, declined to comment on the case
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab is suing the American University of Beirut (AUB), where he worked for 35 years as an academic, a spokesman for Diab said, in a dispute over his exit package from the financially struggling institution.
AUB, which has been hit hard by Lebanon's economic meltdown, declined to comment on the case.
Lebanon is grappling with a crisis caused by decades of state corruption and bad governance. A hard currency liquidity crunch has led to an 80% weakening of the local currency since October.
Diab presented his-long planned resignation in January - the month he became prime minister.
"... He asked for an exit package in line with common practices and precedents at AUB. This request was denied ...," the spokesman said.
Diab had "never made any special request for any payments to be made either in foreign currency or into foreign bank accounts. All AUB professors have their pensions paid in U.S. dollars, from a AUB foreign account", the spokesman said.
"What the PM expressed was only what was already stated in the AUB retirement plan regulations and policies."
The private AUB, founded in the 1860s, is alma mater of some of the Arab world's leading figures in politics, medicine, law, science and art. Its president told Reuters in May Lebanon's catastrophic collapse represented one of the biggest challenges in the history of a university which has weathered many crises, including Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.
The state, which defaulted on its foreign currency debt in March, owes AUB’s medical centre - which attracts patients from across the Middle East and Central Asia - more than $150 million in arrears, AUB President Fadlo Khuri said.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon American University of Beirut

Related

Special photos
Middle-East
AUB’s saga of survival in the limelight as Lebanon battles financial, coronavirus crises
Exclusive
Middle-East
AUB president says liberal Arab thought at risk amid Lebanon’s coronavirus, financial crises

Egypt army drill ‘sends a message to Erdogan’

Updated 15 min 9 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

Egypt army drill ‘sends a message to Erdogan’

  • Military exercise near Libyan border a ‘warning shot,’ experts say
Updated 15 min 9 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: A major Egyptian army exercise near the border with Libya is being viewed by military and strategic experts as a message of deterrence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over his backing for the Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj and supported by militia groups.

The combat exercise, codenamed “Hasm 2020” (Firmness 2020), was carried out by Egypt’s Western Region units together with armed forces formations and special troops, including paratroops and SEAL teams.

The drills included strategic incursions by land forces and land-sea operations by troops in coastal areas of the Western Region near the border with Libya. Other exercises focused on the threat from mercenary or terror groups.

Air defense and artillery maneuvers were also carried out during the exercises, which lasted several days. 

African affairs and national security expert Gen. Mohammed Abdel-Wahed said the Hasm 2020 exercise “carries many internal and external messages of assurance to our brothers in Libya and deterrence to some regional parties.”

The drill “was a message of deterrence to anyone who thinks he can threaten Egyptian national security” and “a simulation of war,” he added.

According to an army statement, the drill’s main phase was attended by Egyptian Minister of Defense Mohamed Zaki, and included live artillery and weapons fire.

Strategic expert Gen. Samir Farag said: “What happened was not an ordinary drill because the forces attacked mercenaries. Our army always fights a regular army. What is different about this drill is training to combat mercenaries. One of the training tasks is to carry out attacks to eliminate mercenaries in cooperation with the air force.”

Farag said the drill “is a message that we will operate on the coasts if they are under threat.”

He said the Egyptian air force succeeded in providing air supplies, “meaning that we have forces capable of going anywhere.”

Farag said that the Western Region had been carefully selected as a location for the exercises.

“We closely monitor any drill carried out by any of our enemies,” he said, adding that Hasm 2020 had been studied and followed up by some countries in the region. 

Egyptian MP and journalist Mustafa Bakry said that “every Egyptian should be proud of their armed forces and their extensive preparation to counter any attack on Egypt or threaten its national security.”

Bakry said that Hasm 2020 sent “a clear message to anyone who attempts to threaten Egypt or its people.”

The Libyan cities of Sirte and Al-Jufra are a red line, he said, adding that “Egypt will never leave Libya and its brotherly people as an easy prey to the Turkish invader.”

Topics: Egyptian Armed Forces Libyan War

Related

Middle-East
Egypt carries out military drill near Libya border
Special
Battle looms for key Libyan city Sirte

Latest updates

S&P downgrades trio of Dubai developers as pandemic hits property and retail
Malaysian police question Al Jazeera journalists over report on immigrants
Egypt army drill ‘sends a message to Erdogan’
Made in Jeddah with love
Explosions in Iran: Isolated incidents or acts of sabotage?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.