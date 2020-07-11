You are here

  • Home
  • Floods, landslides kill 23 in Nepal, dozens missing

Floods, landslides kill 23 in Nepal, dozens missing

Residents and rescue workers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide and the swell of the Thado-Koshi river due to heavy rains in Jambu village of Sindhupalchok district, some 80 kms northeast of Kathmandu on July 9, 2020. Two people died and several others have gone missing, local media reported. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/juess

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Floods, landslides kill 23 in Nepal, dozens missing

  • Landslides and flash floods are common occurrence in mountainous Nepal during the June-September monsoon every year
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

KATMANDU: Heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides that killed at least 23 people and displaced thousands in western Nepal, officials said on Saturday.
Nine people were killed and more than 30 were missing in Myagdi district, 200 km (125 miles) northwest of the capital Katmandu, where several houses were destroyed on Friday, district administrator Gyan Nath Dhakal said.
“The toll is expected to increase as rescuers had just reached the remote site to look for victims,” Dhakal said, adding that 50 people had been plucked to safety using helicopters.
In neighboring Kaski district, seven people were killed, said a second government official in the tourist town of Pokhara.
Another seven were killed in Jajarkot district in the far west.
“We are searching for eight people who are still missing,” said Kishore Shrestha, a senior police official.
In the southern plains bordering India, the Koshi river, which causes deadly floods in the eastern Indian state of Bihar almost every year, was flowing above the danger level, police said.
Landslides and flash floods are common occurrence in mountainous Nepal during the June-September monsoon every year.

Topics: nepal

Related

Special
World
Nepal draws India’s ire with new outlines of territorial map
World
Nepal political map ‘crosses a line,’ warns India

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated 34 min 31 sec ago
AP

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

  • The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks
  • All of Disney’s Orlando parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus’s spread
Updated 34 min 31 sec ago
AP
ORLANDO, Florida: “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later.
The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks. Many cities and counties around the state have recently reinstated restrictions that had been lifted in May, when cases seemed to drop.
All of Disney’s Orlando parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus’s spread. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus.
Disney’s new rules include mandatory masks and social distancing. Visitors will need reservations to enter a park, and they won’t be allowed to hop between parks. Both visitors and employees will receive temperature checks when they enter. Fireworks shows and parades have been suspended to prevent drawing too many people together.
Disney has been opening its parks back up around the globe for the past two months. In May, the company opened Disney Springs, a complex of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues in Lake Buena Vista.

Latest updates

Floods, landslides kill 23 in Nepal, dozens missing
Kuwait expects nearly 1.5 million expats to leave by end of year
Indian economy’s medium-term outlook remains uncertain
Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida
Panama hospitals on verge of collapse as virus cases surge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.