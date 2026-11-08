RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims of a train crash near Cairo on Sunday.

It expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the government and people of Egypt following the tragic incident and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the Saudi Press Agency said.

At least seven people died, and 112 were injured when two trains collided in the El-Ayyat area of Giza Governorate, about 60 km south of Cairo, on Sunday.

A train traveling from Giza to Fayoum struck the rear of another heading from Cairo to the southern city of Aswan, Egypt’s railway authority said. The collision caused several train carriages to derail and capsize in agricultural land.