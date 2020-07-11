You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates airline to cut up to 9,000 jobs: report

Emirates airline to cut up to 9,000 jobs: report

The Middle East’s largest carrier, which operates a fleet of 270 wide-bodied aircraft, halted operations in late March as part of global shutdowns to stem the spread of the virus. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9tb59

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Emirates airline to cut up to 9,000 jobs: report

  • Emirates plans to fly to 58 cities by mid-August, down from about 157 before the coronavirus
  • The company’s president the airline had already cut a tenth of its staff and that Emirates
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Emirates airline has cut a tenth of its workforce during the novel coronavirus pandemic in layoffs that could rise to 15 percent, or 9,000 jobs, its president said, according to a report on Saturday.
The Middle East’s largest carrier, which operates a fleet of 270 wide-bodied aircraft, halted operations in late March as part of global shutdowns to stem the spread of the virus.
It resumed two weeks later on a limited network and plans to fly to 58 cities by mid-August, down from about 157 before the crisis.
However, its president Tim Clark has said previously that it could take up to four years for operations to return to “some degree of normality,” and the airline has been staging rounds of layoffs, as recently as last week, without disclosing numbers.
Before the crisis hit, Emirates employed some 60,000 staff, including 4,300 pilots and nearly 22,000 cabin crew, according to its annual report.
Clark said in an interview with the BBC that the airline had already cut a tenth of its staff and that Emirates “will probably have to let go of a few more, probably up to 15 percent.”
A company spokeswoman told AFP the airline had nothing to add to the report.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that airlines are in line to make a combined net loss of more than $84 billion this year in the wake of the pandemic crisis, the biggest in the industry’s history.
Clark said in the interview that Emirates was “not as badly off as others” but that the crisis hit just as it was “heading for one of our best years ever.”
The Dubai-based airline had reported a bumper 21 percent rise in annual profits in March.

Topics: Emirates Airline Emirates Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai carrier Emirates issued over $517 million in refunds in past two months

Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions – minister

Updated 11 July 2020
Reuters

Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions – minister

  • Iran’s oil exports are estimated at 100,000 to 200,000 barrels per day
Updated 11 July 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is determined to develop its oil industry in spite of US sanctions imposed on the country, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in a televised speech on Saturday.
“We will not surrender under any circumstances ... We have to increase our capacity so that when necessary with full strength we can enter the market and revive our market share,” said Zanganeh.
Hit by reimposed US sanctions since Washington exited Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, Iran’s oil exports are estimated at 100,000 to 200,000 barrels per day, down from more than 2.5 million bpd that Iran shipped in April 2018.
The Islamic Republic’s crude production has halved to around 2 million bpd.

Topics: Oil energy Iran

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister
Update
Middle-East
Pompeo: We are trying to prevent Iran from selling crude oil to Hezbollah

Latest updates

Emirates airline to cut up to 9,000 jobs: report
Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus infections
Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges
Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions – minister
US sets record for new coronavirus cases third day in a row at over 69,000

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.