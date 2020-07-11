You are here

Signify expands UV-C disinfection portfolio to meet demand

Updated 12 July 2020

Global lighting brand Signify’s new UV-C product range includes luminaires, chambers and UV-C fixtures that are ideal for the deep disinfection of surfaces in various public places.
Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

Signify expands UV-C disinfection portfolio to meet demand

Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

Signify, a global professional and consumer lighting brand, is increasing its UV-C lighting production capacity and expanding its UV-C product portfolio. The company is leveraging more than 35 years of expertise in UV-C lighting to address the growing global need for the disinfection of air, surfaces and objects. 

“By increasing capacity and broadening the UV-C portfolio, Signify is helping keep people safe in a world that’s adjusting to a new normal,” the company said.

Its UV-C lighting is well-proven and trusted as an effective disinfectant. This was recently validated in a laboratory test by Boston University, showing that Signify’s UV-C light sources inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19 in a matter of seconds. This is crucial as it comes at a time when organizations are seeking ways to continue operations and provide service in a safe environment.

Signify’s new UV-C product range includes luminaires and chambers for a wide variety of professional applications. “We have introduced 12 families of UV-C lighting fixtures specifically designed to disinfect air, surfaces and objects. These products target different customer segments ranging from offices, schools, gyms, retail stores, warehouses, as well as on public transport,” said Harsh Chitale, leader of Signify’s Digital Solutions division. 

Part of the range are UV-C fixtures that are ideal for the deep disinfection of surfaces in offices, schools and restrooms. They are equipped with sensors and controls to ensure that they only operate when people and animals are not present. Other products include mobile, freestanding UV-C luminaires that can be wheeled into a hotel room or used to disinfect surfaces on public transport such as buses and trains. 

For the disinfection of objects, Signify launched a range of safe and quick-to-use UV-C disinfection chambers. These chambers are used in offices and municipal buildings to disinfect visitor tags, phones, bags, laptops and wallets in a matter of seconds. In stores they are ideal for disinfecting returned items, glasses or clothes tried on in a changing room. 

UV-C fixtures can also be used inside surface disinfection tunnels. In North America, a large retailer is piloting a UV-C tunnel for disinfecting shopping trolleys. In India, a hotel plans to use a Signify UV-C tunnel for disinfecting guests’ bags at check-in. 

To complement its portfolio, Signify recently acquired the assets of Germicidal Lamps & Applications (GLA), a small, Netherlands-based company with extensive expertise in UV-C disinfection solutions. The deal includes GLA’s upper-room UV-C air disinfection portfolio as well as deep application knowledge. 

“The assets and know-how acquired from GLA will help us to accelerate the development of our roadmap of UV-C based upper-room air disinfection systems. We plan to make these products available across the world soon,” said Paul Peeters, leader of Signify’s Digital Solutions Europe.

The upper-room air disinfection luminaires can be used with people in the room, as they are installed at a height which, in combination with shielding and optics, prevents exposure to the UV-C light source. Air in the upper part of the room is constantly disinfected using UV-C irradiation and natural convection of airflow in the room. This makes these perfect for use in schools, offices, gyms, retail outlets and other high-contact areas.

Aloka Wellness to bring world's leading healers to Kingdom

Updated 12 July 2020

Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

Aloka Wellness to bring world’s leading healers to Kingdom

Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

Aloka  Wellness, which offers a digital platform for engaging with some of the world’s leading health, fitness and wellness practitioners, is exploring organizing wellness retreats in Jeddah, Al-Ula and Taif.

“The dynamic and multicultural makeup of Saudi Arabia and the Aloka  Family is aligned with global trends and sustainable development goals. With the transition to affording its citizens increased access to wellness and fitness remedies, Aloka  Wellness is primed to partner with the Saudi government through educational and civic systems and agencies to help facilitate related Vision 2030 objectives,” a statement said. 

With tourism being a key driver in the Kingdom’s strategic planning, Aloka recognizes that wellness tourism is a fast-emerging sub-sector. 

“Given the uncertainties related to COVID-19 and safety concerns for in-person gatherings, virtual retreats like the GLOW Live Retreat taking place between July 1 and 15 on Aloka’s Instagram page, provides a viable alternative, while promoting Saudi Arabia’s brand and highlighting its ongoing positive transformation,” it said.

Aloka’s founders — Asta Barry and Hélène Bégusseau — have been residing and working in Saudi Arabia and France. Working in these modern states has exposed the team to the unique opportunity to align their passion with the Saudi government’s Vision 2030 program to create an even healthier population and drive sustainable development initiatives to enhance overall quality of life in the Kingdom.

Customarily, researching and accessing a curated network of trained professionals relied on individual searches and subjective recommendations. Aloka  Wellness individually engages and partners with health professionals globally to create a family network focused on providing ethical and experience-based curated sessions and information. 

Every facet of human holistic well-being is catered to via a user-friendly website. Its services range from yoga, meditation, naturopathy, food and nutrition, health coaching, bodywork and fitness, martial arts, psychological and emotional therapy, neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and other specialty practices to help attain overall work-life balance. 

With nearly 100 wellness practitioners already partnered with, Aloka said it is focused on working with only the most respected and experienced industry professionals. Their mission is to create a global network of healers to provide universal access to sustainable well-being practices.

