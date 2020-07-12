Palestine imposes curfew, bans travel as COVID-19 cases soar

You are here

Palestinians wearing protective face masks sit in the Old City of the West Bank town of Hebron amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic crisis, on July 10, 2020. (AFP)
RIYADH: The Palestinian Authority on Sunday introduced a curfew across the occupied West Bank and heavily restricted travel as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.
Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Nablus have been “fully closed” for four days and travel between all governorates banned for two weeks.
The curfew will be imposed from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. for two weeks “to complete the virus incubation cycle,” Ibrahim Melhem, a government spokesman, said. 
Under the measures, all cities, villages and refugee camps where COVID-19 cases are reported will be locked down.
More than 7,000 people have had the disease diagnosed and 37 have died from it in the Palestinian territories. The health ministry announced on Sunday 349 new cases, almost half of which were in the Hebron area.
“We face a real health threat that requires solidarity and synergy between the national whole, individuals and groups, to reduce the spread of the epidemic, which is on an upward path with the number of injured and deaths,” Melhem said.
Bakeries and pharmacies will be allowed to stay open but “it is strictly forbidden to hold weddings, funerals gatherings, festivals or any other gatherings,” he added. 
The government also ordered the closure of all hairdressers, beauty salons and sports clubs and said that summer camps are strictly prohibited this year.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Fire breaks out at petrochemical facility in southwest Iran

Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Fire breaks out at petrochemical facility in southwest Iran

  • The fire was caused by an oil leak but did not lead to any casualties or financial damage
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

A fire broke out at a facility belonging to the Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company in southwest Iran but was quickly contained, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a local official.
The fire was caused by an oil leak but did not lead to any casualties or financial damage, Mohsen Beyranvand, the governor of Mahshahr county said, according to IRNA.
Beyranvand described the fire as minor and said it was put out in less than ten minutes.
There have been several explosions around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.
A gas explosion shook a residential building in Iran’s capital Tehran on Saturday, injuring one person, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the city fire department as saying.
A chlorine gas leak occurred at a unit of the Karoon petrochemicals plant near the port of Bandar Imam Khomeini on the Gulf on July 4, injuring dozens, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh, editing by Louise Heavens)

Topics: Iran fire petrochemicals

