Palestine imposes curfew, bans travel as COVID-19 cases soar

RIYADH: The Palestinian Authority on Sunday introduced a curfew across the occupied West Bank and heavily restricted travel as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Nablus have been “fully closed” for four days and travel between all governorates banned for two weeks.

The curfew will be imposed from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. for two weeks “to complete the virus incubation cycle,” Ibrahim Melhem, a government spokesman, said.

Under the measures, all cities, villages and refugee camps where COVID-19 cases are reported will be locked down.

More than 7,000 people have had the disease diagnosed and 37 have died from it in the Palestinian territories. The health ministry announced on Sunday 349 new cases, almost half of which were in the Hebron area.

“We face a real health threat that requires solidarity and synergy between the national whole, individuals and groups, to reduce the spread of the epidemic, which is on an upward path with the number of injured and deaths,” Melhem said.

Bakeries and pharmacies will be allowed to stay open but “it is strictly forbidden to hold weddings, funerals gatherings, festivals or any other gatherings,” he added.

The government also ordered the closure of all hairdressers, beauty salons and sports clubs and said that summer camps are strictly prohibited this year.