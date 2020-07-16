Abu Dhabi begins world’s first WHO-listed stage 3 clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

You are here

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Hamid, Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, was the first volunteer to participate in clinical trials taking place in Abu Dhabi for the third phase of the inactive vaccine for COVID-19. (Abu Dhabi Media Office)
  • The trail is a partnership between Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group
  • The vaccine already passed phases one and two of the clinical trials without showing any serious negative reactions
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi began phase three of clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, the emirate’s government media office said.
The human trial is the world’s first WHO-listed phase three clinical trial for a coronavirus inactivated vaccine.
Taking place in Abu Dhabi, the trail is a partnership between Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG), Abu Dhabi based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Group 42 and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.
Abu Dhabi Department of Health Chairman, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, was the first to participate in the trial, followed by Acting Undersecretary Jamal Al Kaabi.

The vaccine already passed phases one and two of the clinical trials without showing any serious negative reactions, with 100% of all volunteers generating antibodies.

The clinical trial process is usually divided into three phases, UAE state agency said The first phase mainly looks into the safety of the vaccine. Phase II evaluates immunogenicity and explores the immunization process in a limited number of individuals. Phase III considers the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in a larger population sample. If a vaccine is confirmed safe and effective throughout the entire clinical trial process, the test is considered successful, and the vaccine enters into the large-scale manufacturing phase.

Tehran shuts down mosques again after COVID-19 infections spike

  • The daily death toll in Iran has recently been recorded at around 200
  • Tehran has also ordered the closure of gyms and swimming pools
DUBAI: The Iranian government has reinstated lockdown measures in Tehran, including closing mosques, as daily infections and the death toll continue to rise, local media Radio Farda reported.

The daily death toll in Iran has recently been recorded at around 200, which has prompted local authorities to implement a “new approach” in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Alizera Zali, the chief of the Coronavirus Combat Headquarters of Tehran, said 890 people have been hospitalized since Tuesday due to the virus.

Aside from mosques, Tehran has also ordered the closure of gyms and swimming pools, as well as the postponement of school tests and exams.

