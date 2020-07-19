Mainland China reports 16 new coronavirus cases including 13 in Xinjiang

You are here

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,660 confirmed coronavirus cases, the national health authority said. The death toll remained at 4,634. (File/AFP)
  • Of the new infections, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of China’s far western region of Xinjiang
  • On Saturday, mainland China recorded a total of 42 new asymptomatic cases
BEIJING: Mainland China reported 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday.
Of the new infections, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of China’s far western region of Xinjiang. The other three, recorded in the southern province of Guangdong and eastern province of Shandong, were imported infection involving travelers from overseas, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) and Xinjiang local health commission.
The confirmed case in Shandong was an employee from state oil company China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, working in Kuwait, the Qingdao Municipal Health Commission in Shandong said on Sunday.
Another eight Sinopec employees traveling from Kuwait on Friday were also diagnosed as asymptomatic patients by the Qingdao health authority.
On Saturday, mainland China recorded a total of 42 new asymptomatic cases, including 18 new asymptomatic patients in Urumqi.
The far western city went into “wartime mode” on Saturday, launching an emergency response plan after the city reported a spike in new coronavirus cases.
As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,660 confirmed coronavirus cases, the national health authority said. The death toll remained at 4,634.

Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 600,000, total cases now more than 14 million

  • Highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases recorded for second day in a row
  • Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10.
GENEVA: The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday.
Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10. Deaths have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June.
Total global coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 600,000 people in seven months. The surge means that 1 million cases were reported in under 100 hours.
The WHO reported 71,484 new cases in the United States, 45,403 in Brazil, 34,884 in India and 13,373 in South Africa.
India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than 1 million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil. Epidemiologists say India is still likely months from hitting its peak.
Cases in Brazil crossed the 2 million mark on Thursday, doubling in less than a month and adding nearly 40,000 new cases a day. A patchwork of state and city responses has held up poorly in Brazil in the absence of a tightly coordinated policy from the federal government.
The United States, which leads with world with over 3.7 million cases, has also tried to curb the outbreak at the state and local levels with only limited success.

