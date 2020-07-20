You are here

  • Home
  • $800 million deal to boost Saudi home ownership

$800 million deal to boost Saudi home ownership

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to increase homeownership to 60 percent by the end of this year. (SPA file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bj292

Updated 20 sec ago
Frank Kane

$800 million deal to boost Saudi home ownership

  • Moves to increase homeownership in the past have faced challenges because of the comparatively low level of mortgage provision in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: A multimillion-dollar mortgage financing deal signed on Sunday is expected to fuel the drive toward increased Saudi homeownership, a core pillar of the Vision 2030 strategy.

The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC), an arm of the Public Investment Fund, will acquire mortgages worth SR3 billion ($800 million) from the Public Pension Agency (PPA), one of the main providers of pensions to government and military personnel.

“This agreement will help the liquidity in the market and help us provide more mortgages to people to buy homes,” PPA Gov. Mohammed Al-Nahhas said.

Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom targeted an increase in homeownership to 60 percent by the end of this year, but it is believed to have surpassed that target. The aim is 70 percent by the end of the decade.

Moves to increase homeownership in the past have faced challenges because of the comparatively low level of mortgage provision in Saudi Arabia, compared with other big economies, and the fact that home purchases have relied to a greater extent than elsewhere on cash deals.

SRC Chief Executive Fabrice Susini said the scale of the agreement with PPA illustrated “our commitment to exploring different avenues to help the citizens of Saudi Arabia climb the housing ladder.”

He added: “The deal provides liquidity to the real estate financing market, which in turn is expected to bring lower prices and increase the number of mortgage originations.”

 

 

Topics: Public Pension Agency (PPA) Vision 2030 Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC) Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Mortgage finance system has helped home ownership in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
SR69bn in mortgage loans offered over 11 months in Saudi Arabia

WTO needs urgent reform, Saudi Arabia’s candidate says

Updated 20 July 2020
Rawan Radwan

WTO needs urgent reform, Saudi Arabia’s candidate says

  • Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri says reform of the intergovernmental organization is more necessary than ever
Updated 20 July 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The World Trade Organization (WTO) is in need of urgent reform, Saudi Arabia’s candidate for the position of director general of the organization said in a statement.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri’s comments came after attending a global press conference at the WTO’s headquarters in Geneva to discuss his vision for the organization’s future. He said that reform of the WTO was more necessary than ever, indicating that the world faced major challenges affecting the flow of global trade.

“I look forward to leading the organization and implementing reforms with the consensus of all members,” Al-Tuwaijri said. He added that the role of the WTO chief was to be an effective link between members to reach understanding while relying on a governance mechanism, as well as following up on performance through clear measurement indicators.

Al-Tuwaijri said that there was a need to study the current situation accurately to understand the roots of the challenges and to develop multiple scenarios for solutions.

“Restoring confidence in the organization must be a top priority for the new general manager, in addition to the ability to respond to the changes as this will be the most important criteria for success for the organization in the future,” he said. 

Recent months have brought further challenges to the WHO’s appellate body, which adjudicates trade disputes among member countries.

From the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of protectionist measures, Al-Tuwaijri said that the most important challenge facing the organization was “the absence of effective leadership and management.” He said the situation could benefit from the convening of the upcoming ministerial conference and adopting a more dynamic and effective negotiation methodology, stressing that the multilateral system was serving everyone, but was slowing down and must be pushed forward.

Al-Tuwaijri said that he had a vision for the organization’s work based on his long experience in the field of trade and the global economy. He said that there were priorities in global trade that required urgent attention, particularly because the world was going through changes that affected the flow of trade and required the implementation of reforms with the consensus of all members.

On the question of a female director-general, he said that he supported the involvement of women in leadership positions in the organization “as this will have a major role in the development and support of the organization in overcoming current challenges.”

The royal court adviser and former economy minister was nominated by Saudi Arabia earlier this month to be the next director general of the WTO. In its submission to the WTO, the Kingdom affirmed its belief in a multilateral trading system and the vital role the organization plays in supporting it.

The Geneva-based WTO usually decides on its director-general by consensus, but if there is no agreement there will be an election. The new chief takes office on Sept. 1.

Topics: World Trade Organization (WTO) Saudi Arabia Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s WTO candidate says reform necessary for organization
Saudi Arabia
Saudi candidate to head WTO arrives in Geneva to present his vision

Latest updates

$800 million deal to boost Saudi home ownership
What We Are Reading Today: Unhealthy Politics: The Battle over Evidence-Based Medicine
Afghans fear renewed waste after launch of new $224m aid package
United Arab Emirates spacecraft blasts off from Japan
True story: Bollywood accused of creative aridity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.