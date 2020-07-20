You are here

Young doctor dies of coronavirus in first for Lebanon

Young women wearing protective masks walk out of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut on February 21, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

BEIRUT: A young emergency doctor Monday became Lebanon’s first medic to die of coronavirus, state media said, as daily infections rise in the eastern Mediterranean country.
Loay Ismail, 32, “died from coronavirus at the Nabih Berri hospital in Nabatiyeh,” southern Lebanon, the National News Agency said.
The Lebanese-Italian Hospital in the nearby city of Tyre where he worked said Ismail contracted the illness “while carrying out his medical and humanitarian duty.”
Firass Abiad, head of the main public hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Beirut, said: “Today we mourn Dr. Loay, our young colleague, who fell while doing his duty, treating a patient with #Covid19.”
“We have taken an oath and are willing to sacrifice all for our patients. Yet this does not take away the heartache or make the loss tolerable,” tweeted the director of Rafik Hariri Hospital.
The country has officially recorded more than 2,800 cases of COVID-19, including 40 deaths.
It has gradually lifted lockdown measures and opened Beirut airport to commercial flights at the start of July, after a closure of more than three months.
Over the past two weeks, the daily infection rate has risen, with dozens of new cases announced each day.
In the highest such increase, the government announced 166 new cases on July 12, including 131 sanitation workers.
At the height of summer, some beaches and bars are again thronging with people.
Health Minister Hamad Hassan on Monday warned of a possible return to lockdown over “people’s behavior” and non-compliance with social distancing.
The pandemic arrived with Lebanon already mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and many fearing the health sector could not cope with a spike in cases.
On Sunday, Abiad wrote on Twitter: “As the cases increase, more will need hospitalization... Are hospitals ready?“

TEHRAN: Iranian police said Monday they had arrested people behind protests that broke out last week in the southwest of the country, state news agency IRNA reported.
“All the perpetrators of an illegal and norm-breaking gathering in Behbahan (city) were identified and arrested,” Khuzestan province’s police chief Heydar Abbas Zadeh was quoted as saying.
He did not say how many people were detained or identify them.
The protests ocurred on Thursday “with a limited number of Behbahan residents gathering and shouting norm-breaking chants,” he said, a term usually used by Iranian authorities to refer to anti-system slogans.
At the time, Behbahan’s police said the crowd did not respond to calls to disperse and security forces broke up the protest “with firmness” and restored “calm” without there being any casualties or damage to property.
The gathering was “to protest the economic situation,” it added.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced on Thursday that they had arrested a number of “agitators” who had called for street protests in northeastern Mashhad city, and that they had also broken up a “terrorist group” linked to the People Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) in southwestern Shiraz.
NetBlocks, a website that monitors international Internet outages, said online access was restricted and disrupted for about three hours in Khuzestan around the time of the protest.
Khuzestan is a key oil-producing region that has often complained of official neglect.
Bordering Iraq, it is one of the few areas in mainly Shiite Iran to have a large Sunni Arab community.
Iran’s economy has shrunk significantly since 2018, when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a landmark nuclear agreement and reimposed punishing sanctions on the country.
The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated Iran’s economic woes with a temporary shutdown of the economy and reduced exports, leading to a sharp devaluation of its currency and rising inflation.

