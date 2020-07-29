Saudi Visual Arts Authority gets board of directors

RIYADH: The Culture Ministry announced on Monday the formation of the board of directors of the Visual Arts Authority.

Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan is the chairman of the board while Deputy Culture Minister Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez will serve as vice chairman and member.

Other members include Dr. Nada Shabout, Prof. Fadi bin Mohammad Jamil, Prof. Faisal bin Farouk Tamr, Prof. Fahd bin Adel Al-Mandeel and Prof. Chris Dirkon.

The board will have a number of responsibilities and missions, including issuing decisions to achieve the authority’s goals.

Moreover, the board will supervise the implementation of the authority’s strategies and approve policies related to its activities, rules, regulations, internal and technical procedures, and all ongoing plans and programs.

Membership of the board will extend for three years and is renewable. The board must hold its meetings four times yearly or whenever needed.

It will also promote funding and investment in areas related to the authority’s jurisdiction, propose industry standards and present them to the ministry, and encouraging individuals and institutions to produce content.