Saudi Visual Arts Authority gets board of directors

JEDDAH: Health and safety measures have been put in place in readiness for the Grand Mosque in Makkah to receive pilgrims on Tarwiyah, the eighth day of Hajj.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Wasl Al-Ahmadi, assistant commander of the Hajj Security Forces for the Grand Mosque, announced that final preparations for the day of fetching water had been completed.
As part of preventive measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), special entry and exit pathways have been allocated at the Grand Mosque for the pilgrimage. Dedicated routes for worshippers will extend from the southern and western parts of the mosque, as well as around the circumambulation and Saee areas.
This year’s Hajj security plan has been based around organization, security, humanitarianism, and health care.
The Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) said all of its arrangements were in place to ensure a reliable service to pilgrims during the Hajj season in Makkah and the holy sites.
Abdul Salam bin Rashid Al-Omari, SEC’s western sector head and general supervisor for Hajj, said the company’s operational plan had been carried out under the umbrella of the Ministry of Energy and in coordination with various government agencies.
“The operational plan is implemented by 500 engineers, technicians, and specialists, and trained national cadres, to ensure the reliability of the electrical service, accompanied by 66 emergency and maintenance technical teams in all locations.
“The company has allocated many of its technical and specialized cadres to work remotely this year, to apply the precautionary measures for the current health conditions and the coronavirus pandemic, to support the cadres located in different holy sites throughout the Hajj season,” he added.
Al-Omari noted that several new electrical projects, totaling around SR1.3 billion ($346 million), to generate, transmit, and distribute power had been implemented this year in Makkah and at the holy sites in preparation for the Hajj season.
He said that mobile transmission stations had also been set up in the holy sites at a cost of SR56 million. SEC has large electricity reserves to cover for the special requirements of Makkah and sites including the Grand Mosque.