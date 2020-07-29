Ithra to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with ‘Double the Festivities’ event

LONDON: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Saudi Arabia is holding three days of festivities and activies for Eid Al-Adha, which will be themed around discovery and exploration.

Spread across both the inside and outside of the iconic creative hub, the #Ithra_Eid – Double the Festivities event will run August 1-3.

On its outdoor track, Eid on Wheels will invite visitors to enjoy a 45-minute exploration around Ithra – all from the comfort and safety of their own cars.

Eid on Wheels will see families drive around the Ithra Ring Road, discovering a host of “Mystery Zones” along the way featuring challenges, snacks, activities and games, including a car photo-booth, light tunnel laser show, an interactive car orchestra and musical and dance performances – all held as part of what promises to be a one-off, socially-distanced event.

The center’s accompanying indoor festivity, Explore Eid, will offer visitors the opportunity to participate in a two-hour group competition, called the Seven-Mile Journey. The map-led hunt will take participants on a journey throughout Ithra.

Individuals, groups and families will embark on a race against the clock to solve mystery challenges, explore Ithra and complete the scavenger hunt, allowing everyone to discover hidden spaces and solve a series of riddles and challenges as they take photos and undertake various tasks along the way.

Open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Explore Eid will also expose participants to art, history, music and culture, including Zamzam traditions, a Kiswah manufacturing station and musical performances as they complete their treasure hunt.

Both activities are ticketed and will offer participants the choice of which track festivity to partake in. Spaces are limited, with tickets available to purchase in advance via Ithra’s website.

Ithra, which reopened on June 23 after implementing coronavirus precautionary measures to ensure public safety, is a creative and cultural destination aiming to ignite cultural curiosity, explore knowledge and inspire creativity through the power of ideas, imagination and innovation.

Ithra champions Saudi culture on the world stage and delivers contemporary, historical and traditional global culture experiences to local audiences.