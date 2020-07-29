You are here

  • Home
  • Ithra to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with ‘Double the Festivities’ event

Ithra to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with ‘Double the Festivities’ event

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Saudi Arabia is holding three days of festivities and activies for Eid Al-Adha, which will be themed around discovery and exploration. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z5dc9

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Ithra to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with ‘Double the Festivities’ event

  • Spread across both the inside and outside of the iconic creative hub, the event will run August 1-3
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Saudi Arabia is holding three days of festivities and activies for Eid Al-Adha, which will be themed around discovery and exploration.

Spread across both the inside and outside of the iconic creative hub, the #Ithra_Eid – Double the Festivities event will run August 1-3.

On its outdoor track, Eid on Wheels will invite visitors to enjoy a 45-minute exploration around Ithra – all from the comfort and safety of their own cars.

Eid on Wheels will see families drive around the Ithra Ring Road, discovering a host of “Mystery Zones” along the way featuring challenges, snacks, activities and games, including a car photo-booth, light tunnel laser show, an interactive car orchestra and musical and dance performances – all held as part of what promises to be a one-off, socially-distanced event.

The center’s accompanying indoor festivity, Explore Eid, will offer visitors the opportunity to participate in a two-hour group competition, called the Seven-Mile Journey. The map-led hunt will take participants on a journey throughout Ithra.

Individuals, groups and families will embark on a race against the clock to solve mystery challenges, explore Ithra and complete the scavenger hunt, allowing everyone to discover hidden spaces and solve a series of riddles and challenges as they take photos and undertake various tasks along the way.

Open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Explore Eid will also expose participants to art, history, music and culture, including Zamzam traditions, a Kiswah manufacturing station and musical performances as they complete their treasure hunt.

Both activities are ticketed and will offer participants the choice of which track festivity to partake in. Spaces are limited, with tickets available to purchase in advance via Ithra’s website.

Ithra, which reopened on June 23 after implementing coronavirus precautionary measures to ensure public safety, is a creative and cultural destination aiming to ignite cultural curiosity, explore knowledge and inspire creativity through the power of ideas, imagination and innovation.

Ithra champions Saudi culture on the world stage and delivers contemporary, historical and traditional global culture experiences to local audiences.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia ITHRA eid al-adha Eid Al-Adha 2020

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Ithra offers online classes for aspiring Saudi theater creatives
Lifestyle
Ithra exhibition set to showcase life during lockdown

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Moroccan counterpart

Updated 29 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Moroccan counterpart

  • Prince Faisal’s visit to Morocco is part of a tour of north African countries
Updated 29 July 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held official talks with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on Wednesday.

The two ministers discussed relations between the two countries and ways of strengthening them, as well as regional developments.

Prince Faisal’s visit to Morocco is part of a tour of north African countries, which as seen him hold talks in Egypt on Monday and Tunisia on Tuesday.

In a foreign ministry statement after his meeting, Prince Faisal was quoted as saying: “I discussed with the minister various aspects of the close relations between our two brotherly countries and the ties of brotherhood between them.

“My discussions with the foreign minister reflected the harmony in visions of the two countries with regard to the challenges facing the Arab world, foremost among which are foreign interference and terrorism, and their role in destabilizing security and stability in the region, as well as the necessary coordination and cooperation required to confront this,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Morocco Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets with Algerian, Tunisian presidents to discuss Libya
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan discusses regional tensions with UK's Dominic Raab

Latest updates

Ithra to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with ‘Double the Festivities’ event
After a historic run, it’s game over for pioneering Boeing 747
Seth Rogen criticizes Israel in podcast interview
Saudi, Omani artists chosen for UK-GCC digital residency
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Moroccan counterpart

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.