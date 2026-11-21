JEDDAH: Teenage Saudi content creator and podcast host Rateel Alshehri launched Rateel Council in Jeddah on Nov. 20, billing it as a platform for Generation Alpha to discuss issues affecting their lives and develop recommendations aimed at influencing decisions about their future.

Her intention is for the council to bring together members of the younger generation to exchange perspectives, debate challenges, and develop recommendations that could influence decisions affecting young people.

Her inspiration for founding the council came from a simple question: Why are adults making decisions about the next generation without including them in the conversation?

Speaking to Arab News, Alshehri said: “I noticed that whenever people talk about our generation, it’s usually adults doing the talking. They discuss our education, our future, our challenges, and even our screen time. But how often do they ask us what we think?

“That made me wonder: What if we had our own table? A place where we could ask questions, disagree, share ideas, and make decisions together?”

Unlike traditional youth forums, which focus primarily on discussion, Rateel Council aims to establish a process through which participants can collectively develop recommendations and potentially launch their own initiatives.

Each council session will begin with a central question or issue relevant to young people. Members will be encouraged to express their opinions, listen to different perspectives and work toward shared recommendations.

Alshehri said the initiative’s success would depend not only on providing young people with a platform to speak, but also on ensuring their contributions lead to tangible results.

“At every council, members don’t just share opinions. We discuss different ideas, vote on recommendations, and document our decisions,” she said. “The next step is to share those recommendations with organizations and decision-makers who can help turn them into action.”

Saudi content creator Rateel Alshehri launches Rateel Council in Jeddah on Nov. 20, 2026, an initiative aimed at giving Generation Alpha a voice in decisions shaping its future. (Supplied)

She added that young people should also take responsibility for implementing ideas within their own communities rather than relying entirely on institutions. “Being heard is just the beginning. What matters is what happens next,” she said. “I don’t think Gen Alpha wants adults to stop guiding us. But we want them to listen to us too. We don’t want to be treated like we already know everything; we just want the chance to be part of the conversation.”

The initiative also seeks to challenge common perceptions of Generation Alpha. Alshehri believes her generation is often misunderstood, despite its growing interest in creativity, entrepreneurship and social change.

“My generation cares about having a voice, being understood, feeling safe, and having real opportunities to explore our ideas and talents,” she said. “One thing I think older generations sometimes misunderstand is that they see us as the screen generation. And yes, we grew up with technology. But that doesn’t mean we’re disconnected from the real world.”

Alshehri, has previously hosted TEDx events and won the Favorite Female Influencer award at this year’s Joy Awards. She was also named one of Fast Company Middle East’s Most Creative People in Business in 2026.

Her latest initiative comes as Saudi Arabia continues to expand opportunities for young people through education, technology, entrepreneurship and cultural development under Vision 2030.

“Growing up in Saudi Arabia today means growing up surrounded by possibilities. Vision 2030 has shown us that big ideas can become reality, and I think that’s something my generation is learning from,” Alshehri said. “I see Gen Alpha growing up not just to benefit from these opportunities, but to create new ones.”

Alshehri hopes her eponymous council will expand beyond Jeddah to include young people from across Saudi Arabia and eventually internationally.

“My dream is that one day, when an important decision affecting young people is being discussed, someone will say: ‘Have we asked the council?’ That’s when I’ll know we’ve made a difference,” she said.