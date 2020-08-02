Standard Chartered Bank appoints CEO for Saudi branch

Standard Chartered Bank has announced the appointment of Yazaid Al-Salloom as chief executive officer for Saudi Arabia, effective Aug. 1.

Al-Salloom joined Standard Chartered Bank in 2018 and brings a wealth of experience from his current role as head of financial institutions sales for MENAP and Turkey and previous roles in debt capital markets at HSBC and Deutsche Bank.

Standard Chartered Bank was awarded the license to set up a banking branch in the Kingdom in 2019. Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia will operate a single branch based in Riyadh that will provide banking services to the sovereign and government related entities, large corporates, financial institutions and multinational companies operating in the Kingdom.

Dr. Boutros Klink, CEO Standard Chartered Middle East (ex-UAE), said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Yazaid Al-Salloom as country CEO for Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia. In his new role as CEO, Yazaid will oversee the launch of Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia, and will lead the bank’s expansion in the market, strengthen our client base, expand our products and services offering, and solidify our network as the Kingdom moves toward greater openness and global integration.

“The bank is grateful and delighted to have been awarded the license to conduct banking activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Given the bank’s footprint in 60 markets across the world, we will leverage our presence in the Kingdom to promote trade, investment and capital flows in support of the Saudi Vision 2030 under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, from our network spanning around 60 countries.”

Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia is licensed by Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority and will complement Standard Chartered Capital Saudi Arabia, which has been operating in the Kingdom since 2011 under a Capital Markets Authority of Saudi Arabia license.