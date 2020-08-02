NWC calls on private sector to develop sewage plants

Muvi Cinemas launches KSA’s first Dolby screen

Muvi Cinemas, Saudi Arabia’s first home-grown cinema brand, has announced the opening of the first Dolby Cinema screen in the Kingdom. It is located at the U-Walk Boulevard, Arabian Centres in Riyadh.

Dolby Cinema offers guests the complete “Dolby movie experience” — from the ultra-vivid picture of Dolby Vision to the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos and the comfortable seating.

A premium cinema offering for moviegoers, Dolby Cinema combines state-of-the-art picture and sound. With Dolby Vision, the picture comes alive with amazing brightness and darker darks to offer a more lifelike sense of depth, rendering colors and detail unlike other movie screens. Studio grade Dolby Atmos transports guests inside the story with sound that flows all around them, including overhead and behind. The clarity and precision of Dolby Atmos create a stunning, textured soundscape that adds layers of depth to each scene.

There are 251 Dolby Cinema locations globally, with an additional 200 Dolby Cinema screens committed, and more than 300 movie titles being released or announced in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Nine of the top 10 global box office films in 2019 were available in Dolby Cinema.

Sultan Alhokair, CEO of Muvi Cinemas, said: “We are very excited to be opening Dolby Cinema and bringing the most powerful image and sound technology to Saudi Arabia. Dolby Cinema will provide a different experience for Saudi cinemagoers and will be the first of three screens to be added to our extensive portfolio of offerings.”

Established in 2019 with headquarters in Riyadh, the Saudi cinema chain is owned and operated by Muvi Cinemas Co. Last year, Muvi announced an expansion plan to launch 250 new screens across the Kingdom within 24 months to offer unique and exclusive experiences for all guests, and recruit and train more local talents. The first branch of the cinema chain opened last year in August at the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah.