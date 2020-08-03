Barnes-X: A new coffee shop opens doors in Jeddah

Barns, a destination for authentic and premium coffee since 1992, has announced the opening of its first branch for specialized coffee in Al-Zahra district, Jeddah. The branch has been created with a tailored ambience and claims to offer its guests a “unique and immersive” sit-in experience.
Not only is the seating format revived, but the newly named branch, Barnes-X, expresses the beginning of a new journey and a different experience. The coffee shop is located in Hashim Center on Ahmed Al-Attas Street.
“With the greatest attention to detail, Barnes-X embodies modern design with comfortable seats for a serene experience. The choice of calming colors intertwined with wood and navy lends a warm feeling to a relaxed environment,” a press release said.
The coffeeshop comprises two floors including a private room, making it a destination of choice for business meetings, relaxed gatherings, or get-togethers for family and friends. The branch is also equipped with all the latest modern technologies, including connections and accessible complimentary Wi-Fi for all guests.
“True to the tradition of esteemed hospitality, friendly staff trained to the highest level of service deliver the elite level of unforgettable experience customers have come to expect from the coffee house,” the statement said.
In addition to the portfolio of exquisite coffees, sourced green coffee beans selected from the finest coffee fields across different regions, including Gotiti and Hampella in Ethiopia, and Antioquia in Colombia, create new and unique concoctions.
“The passion for genuine hospitality and creativity has resulted in a continuous expansion of Barn’s Café offering its guests the new sit-in experience at Barnes-X with innovative concepts and designs for an exceptional specialized coffee experience.”
From Barnie’s to Barncafe to Barn’s, the café has become synonymous with authentic coffee flavors.