Barnes-X: A new coffee shop opens doors in Jeddah

Mobile Legends launches new hero for MENA

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) developed and published by Moonton, has launched a new Middle Eastern hero on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. Khaleed, also known as the Desert Scimitar, has been available for purchase since July 31 and will join the virtual battlefield on Aug. 7.

Wearing armor and equipped with a sharp sword, Khaleed demonstrates the temperament of the desert warrior. He has three distinct skills that he uses to tackle his enemies.

The first is called Desert Tornado, which sees Khaleed leap into the air and spin around with his weapon. If he is able to hit a hero, he can dash toward that hero’s direction and use Desert Tornado again.

The skill can be used up to three times. The second skill, called Quicksand Guard, harnesses the power of sand to give Khaleed regenerating capabilities and a reduction in damage. When used, heroes advancing toward Khaleed will be slowed significantly. The third skill is called Raging Sandstorm, where Khaleed summons a sandstorm at the designated location.

Enemies in the direction of the sandstorm will be knocked back. Meanwhile, those who are at the landing spot will be heavily damaged.

Additionally, his passive ability is called Sand Walk. When moving, Khaleed is able to accumulate sand, and when the meter is full, he will begin gliding on the map. When active, he has increased movement speed and damage.

Moonton, an international gaming company, aims to bring different kinds of exciting online games to users around the world.

In Mobile Legends, users can team up with their friends, family or other players to fight enemies and kill monsters, and enjoy a sense of victory brought by the power of the team.

With the rise in internet usage in the Middle East, more and more international gaming enterprises are eyeing to enter the region.

Recently, Mobile Legends has seen an increase in its popularity in the Middle East, with top YouTubers such as Arab Games Network and oCMz calling on their fans to download the game.

According to Google, Mobile Legends ranks No. 3 in the UAE, and No. 7 in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The game has been downloaded more than 500 million times and has held eSports events such as cosplay competitions, tournaments and roadshows in different countries.