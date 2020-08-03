You are here

Barnes-X: A new coffee shop opens doors in Jeddah

New and unique coffee concoctions are on offer at the coffee shop.
Barns, a destination for authentic and premium coffee since 1992, has announced the opening of its first branch for specialized coffee in Al-Zahra district, Jeddah. The branch has been created with a tailored ambience and claims to offer its guests a “unique and immersive” sit-in experience.
Not only is the seating format revived, but the newly named branch, Barnes-X, expresses the beginning of a new journey and a different experience. The coffee shop is located in Hashim Center on Ahmed Al-Attas Street.
“With the greatest attention to detail, Barnes-X embodies modern design with comfortable seats for a serene experience. The choice of calming colors intertwined with wood and navy lends a warm feeling to a relaxed environment,” a press release said.
The coffeeshop comprises two floors including a private room, making it a destination of choice for business meetings, relaxed gatherings, or get-togethers for family and friends. The branch is also equipped with all the latest modern technologies, including connections and accessible complimentary Wi-Fi for all guests.
“True to the tradition of esteemed hospitality, friendly staff trained to the highest level of service deliver the elite level of unforgettable experience customers have come to expect from the coffee house,” the statement said.
In addition to the portfolio of exquisite coffees, sourced green coffee beans selected from the finest coffee fields across different regions, including Gotiti and Hampella in Ethiopia, and Antioquia in Colombia, create new and unique concoctions.
“The passion for genuine hospitality and creativity has resulted in a continuous expansion of Barn’s Café offering its guests the new sit-in experience at Barnes-X with innovative concepts and designs for an exceptional specialized coffee experience.”
From Barnie’s to Barncafe to Barn’s, the café has become synonymous with authentic coffee flavors.

 

Mobile Legends launches new hero for MENA

The new Middle Eastern hero, Khaleed, also known as the Desert Scimitar, demonstrates the temperament of the desert warrior and will join the virtual battlefield on Aug. 7.
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) developed and published by Moonton, has launched a new Middle Eastern hero on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. Khaleed, also known as the Desert Scimitar, has been available for purchase since July 31 and will join the virtual battlefield on Aug. 7.
Wearing armor and equipped with a sharp sword, Khaleed demonstrates the temperament of the desert warrior. He has three distinct skills that he uses to tackle his enemies.
The first is called Desert Tornado, which sees Khaleed leap into the air and spin around with his weapon. If he is able to hit a hero, he can dash toward that hero’s direction and use Desert Tornado again.
The skill can be used up to three times. The second skill, called Quicksand Guard, harnesses the power of sand to give Khaleed regenerating capabilities and a reduction in damage. When used, heroes advancing toward Khaleed will be slowed significantly. The third skill is called Raging Sandstorm, where Khaleed summons a sandstorm at the designated location.
Enemies in the direction of the sandstorm will be knocked back. Meanwhile, those who are at the landing spot will be heavily damaged.
Additionally, his passive ability is called Sand Walk. When moving, Khaleed is able to accumulate sand, and when the meter is full, he will begin gliding on the map. When active, he has increased movement speed and damage.

HIGHLIGHTS

• According to Google, Mobile Legends ranks No. 3 in the UAE, and No. 7 in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

• The game has been downloaded more than 500 million times. • It has held eSports events such as cosplay competitions, tournaments and roadshows in different countries.

Moonton, an international gaming company, aims to bring different kinds of exciting online games to users around the world.
In Mobile Legends, users can team up with their friends, family or other players to fight enemies and kill monsters, and enjoy a sense of victory brought by the power of the team.
With the rise in internet usage in the Middle East, more and more international gaming enterprises are eyeing to enter the region.
Recently, Mobile Legends has seen an increase in its popularity in the Middle East, with top YouTubers such as Arab Games Network and oCMz calling on their fans to download the game.
According to Google, Mobile Legends ranks No. 3 in the UAE, and No. 7 in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The game has been downloaded more than 500 million times and has held eSports events such as cosplay competitions, tournaments and roadshows in different countries.

