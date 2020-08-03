You are here

Mobile Legends launches new hero for MENA

The new Middle Eastern hero, Khaleed, also known as the Desert Scimitar, demonstrates the temperament of the desert warrior and will join the virtual battlefield on Aug. 7.
Updated 03 August 2020
Arab News

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) developed and published by Moonton, has launched a new Middle Eastern hero on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. Khaleed, also known as the Desert Scimitar, has been available for purchase since July 31 and will join the virtual battlefield on Aug. 7.
Wearing armor and equipped with a sharp sword, Khaleed demonstrates the temperament of the desert warrior. He has three distinct skills that he uses to tackle his enemies.
The first is called Desert Tornado, which sees Khaleed leap into the air and spin around with his weapon. If he is able to hit a hero, he can dash toward that hero’s direction and use Desert Tornado again.
The skill can be used up to three times. The second skill, called Quicksand Guard, harnesses the power of sand to give Khaleed regenerating capabilities and a reduction in damage. When used, heroes advancing toward Khaleed will be slowed significantly. The third skill is called Raging Sandstorm, where Khaleed summons a sandstorm at the designated location.
Enemies in the direction of the sandstorm will be knocked back. Meanwhile, those who are at the landing spot will be heavily damaged.
Additionally, his passive ability is called Sand Walk. When moving, Khaleed is able to accumulate sand, and when the meter is full, he will begin gliding on the map. When active, he has increased movement speed and damage.

HIGHLIGHTS

• According to Google, Mobile Legends ranks No. 3 in the UAE, and No. 7 in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

• The game has been downloaded more than 500 million times. • It has held eSports events such as cosplay competitions, tournaments and roadshows in different countries.

Moonton, an international gaming company, aims to bring different kinds of exciting online games to users around the world.
In Mobile Legends, users can team up with their friends, family or other players to fight enemies and kill monsters, and enjoy a sense of victory brought by the power of the team.
With the rise in internet usage in the Middle East, more and more international gaming enterprises are eyeing to enter the region.
Recently, Mobile Legends has seen an increase in its popularity in the Middle East, with top YouTubers such as Arab Games Network and oCMz calling on their fans to download the game.
PepsiCo & SWMC partner to enhance environmental sustainability in KSA

Tamer Mosalam, Vice President & General Manager GCC and Levant, PepsiCo
Updated 03 August 2020
Arab News

PepsiCo & SWMC partner to enhance environmental sustainability in KSA

Updated 03 August 2020
Arab News

PepsiCo and the Saudi Waste Management Center (SWMC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a strategic partnership that aims to enhance sustainability in the Kingdom. The MoU highlights the two parties’ role in promoting sustainability policies based on international best practices to support a circular economy. The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah F. Al-Sebaei, CEO and board member of SWMC, and Tamer Mosalam, vice president, general manager GCC and Levant business unit, PepsiCo.
The first sustainability project in the partnership saw Aquafina (the brand of purified bottled water produced by PepsiCo) and the SWMC introduce innovative solutions to facilitate a more environmentally friendly Hajj. To do this, the two parties provided customized smart bins especially built for the event around Makkah’s holy sites. The smart bins can segregate, and crush plastic bottles to minimize plastic waste. The machines operate through solar power and reduce carbon footprint.

FASTFACT

The first sustainability project under the partnership was the implementation of a more environmentally friendly Hajj.

Additionally, an Aquafina recycling awareness campaign encouraged pilgrims to actively participate in making sustainable choices. The results of the project will help inform and guide future projects in next year’s Hajj when the Kingdom will once again welcome back millions of pilgrims to the Kingdom.
To produce the smart bins, PepsiCo delivered on its commitment to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during COVID-19. The company worked with Cycled to create customizable Aquafina-branded smart bins for this year’s Hajj.
SWMC CEO Al-Sebaei said: “Our partnership with PepsiCo gives us an opportunity to generate more awareness on the importance of sustainable waste collection and develop a proactive culture of recycling.”
Mosalam said: “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, represented by Saudi Waste Management Center.”

 

