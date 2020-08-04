DUBAI: The UAE has foiled about 120,038 cyberattacks in July, UAE’s state news agency WAM reported citing the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).
Malware accounted for 78 percent of the attacks prevented by the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) – there were also a number of phishing attacks stopped.
More than 120,038 cyberattacks foiled in UAE in past month
https://arab.news/5q9yp
More than 120,038 cyberattacks foiled in UAE in past month
- There were a number of phishing attacks stopped
DUBAI: The UAE has foiled about 120,038 cyberattacks in July, UAE’s state news agency WAM reported citing the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).