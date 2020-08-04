You are here

  • Home
  • More than 120,038 cyberattacks foiled in UAE in past month

More than 120,038 cyberattacks foiled in UAE in past month

Malware accounted for 78 percent of the attacks prevented by the National Computer Emergency Response Team. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5q9yp

Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

More than 120,038 cyberattacks foiled in UAE in past month

  • There were a number of phishing attacks stopped
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has foiled about 120,038 cyberattacks in July, UAE’s state news agency WAM reported citing the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).
Malware accounted for 78 percent of the attacks prevented by the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) – there were also a number of phishing attacks stopped.

Topics: cyberattacks

Related

World
UN warns cybercrime on rise during coronavirus pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council urges reduction of cybercrimes

Sharjah reopens public beaches as country reports 3 days free of COVID-19 deaths

Updated 12 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Sharjah reopens public beaches as country reports 3 days free of COVID-19 deaths

  • The emirate’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team urged people to follow all precautionary measures and maintain social distancing
  • The move comes as the UAE announced that it had tested more than 5 million people for the coronavirus
Updated 12 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE’s Sharjah has reopened its public beaches as the country gradually eases its coronavirus restrictions, state news agency WAM reported.
The emirate’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team urged people to follow all precautionary measures and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
The move comes as the UAE announced that it had tested more than 5 million people for the coronavirus, since the start of the pandemic.
There were 164 new cases recorded overnight, bringing the he total number of infections to 61,163, but government spokesman Omar Al-Hammadi said the recovery rate had increased to 90 percent.
The number of people to have recovered now stands at 54,863 after a further 248 patients  tested coronavirus free overnight – with no COVID-19 deaths recorded in the past three days.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE reports 239 new COVID-19 infections, no deaths
Middle-East
UAE official tells Turkey to stop meddling in Arab affairs over Libya

Latest updates

More than 120,038 cyberattacks foiled in UAE in past month
Egyptian icon Bahiga Hafez gets Google Doodle tribute
Sharjah reopens public beaches as country reports 3 days free of COVID-19 deaths
HSBC profit slump adds to bank sector coronavirus woes
Two Emiratis claim Guinness record titles

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.