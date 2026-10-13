ABU DHABI: US comedian Morgan Jay delivered a high-energy debut during his Abu Dhabi Comedy Season show on Sunday night.

Jay, who returned to the UAE after a successful show in Dubai last year, said that the show was the first arena performance of his career — a career built on TikTok and Instagram where he is known for his short form content.

His show relies heavily on crowd work and audience engagement, and he kicked off his performance running through the crowd and doing his most viral segment — What’s Your Name? — using his signature autotuned microphone.

A highlight was when Jay invited a couple onto the stage with him and taught them a song. This offered a unique moment and the couple he selected matched his energy and were met with laughs and loud applause.

The show moved from audience engagement to regular standup performance in which Jay relied on physical humor and used exaggerated facial expressions and movements on stage.

He then performed a few songs from his comedy album, including “Friendzone” which was requested by a member of the audience. Jay invited the audience to sing along with him, cueing them with the lyrics and pointing toward them when it was their turn to sing — or even “meow” in a few instances.

Although there were not many niche jokes for the UAE, Jay emphasized that he did not want to change or adjust his show based on the audience. He did, however, use the occasional Arabic word, as well as point out a member of the audience who resembled him, calling him “Habibi Jay.”

Opening for Jay was Emirati comedian Abz Ali.