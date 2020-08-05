You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait public sector begins reducing number of foreign workers

Kuwait public sector begins reducing number of foreign workers

Filipinos who availed general amnesty granted by the Kuwaiti government are seen here gathering at the Kuwait International Airport Terminal 4, on April 3, 2020 on their home to Manila amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ghmj8

Updated 05 August 2020
Arab News

Kuwait public sector begins reducing number of foreign workers

  • The move is part of the nation’s move toward Kuwaitization
Updated 05 August 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Several Kuwaiti government ministries have started to lay off expatriate workers, according to a report on Tuesday by Al-Rai newspaper.

It said the ministries will dismiss 50 percent of foreign employees, in particular those who work in non-technical fields and for subcontractors.

“The process of terminating expats working in the governmental agencies will happen gradually and we will be notifying them to ensure that the work is not affected,” a source told Al-Rai.

The dismissal process is expected to take three months but it is understood that employees who were hired directly by the ministries have already been redeployed to companies that provide subcontracted services.

Arab Times reported that expatriates who work in specialist fields requiring certain levels of expertise will be laid off gradually to avoid disrupting workflow.

The move is part of the nation’s move toward Kuwaitization. The policy was introduced in 2018 in an attempt to reduce the number of foreign workers in the public sector, and provide a more balanced workforce that offers more job opportunities for citizens.

“The committee has taken concrete steps to address the issue in the demographic imbalance,” said MP Khalil Al-Saleh, head of the parliamentary Human Resources Development Committee. “We will be holding a meeting next week to prepare a report, with data and statistics, that we will present to the National Assembly.

“We have achieved what we agreed upon to solve the problem, especially since there are expats that are working in non-technical jobs in the governmental sector.”

According to data published in December 2019, about 120,000 of the 3 million expatriates in Kuwait work in the public sector.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reopens its land borders with UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain
Business & Economy
Kuwaiti lessor Alafco reaches agreement with Boeing over 737 MAX dispute

Kuwaiti lawmakers file no-confidence motion against finance minister

Updated 56 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti lawmakers file no-confidence motion against finance minister

  • The assembly is set to vote on the motion on Aug. 12
  • At least 25 MPs are needed to oust the minister
Updated 56 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Ten Kuwaiti MPs have filed a motion of no confidence in the country’s finance minister over alleged proposals to raise public service fees, national daily Kuwait Times reported.

The lawmakers accused Barrak Al-Sheetan of “overburdening” citizens with additional charges on government services as part of an austerity program.

Al-Sheetan has since denied the charges and clarified the proposals were “merely drafts” and would not be implemented without approval of the National Assembly.

The assembly is set to vote on the motion on Aug. 12. At least 25 MPs are needed to oust the minister.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reopens its land borders with UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain
Middle-East
Kuwaiti PM assures cabinet on the emir's health

Latest updates

Selena Gomez reveals launch date for her makeup line 
Fears of infections spike as Turkey’s public ignores measures during Eid
Kuwaiti lawmakers file no-confidence motion against finance minister
Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell and more celebrities pray for Lebanon
Disney’s ‘Mulan’ to skip most movie theaters for streaming

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.