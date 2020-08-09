You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Weak dollar supports crude fightback

Faisal Faeq

Oil prices advanced to their highest level since early March, hovering near five-month highs. 

Brent crude rose to $44.40 per barrel, while WTI also gained to $41.22. The year-to-date price average for Brent is $40.38.

Among the reasons for the weekly gain was the the larger than expected drop in US commercial stocks for the second consecutive week. Another was the collective action of OPEC countries which together exceeded 100 percent compliance in earlier agreed production cuts.

This involved the cooperation of previous compliance laggards such as Angola, Iraq and Nigeria.

OPEC members produced 23.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, up by 970,000 bpd from a 28-year-low in June of 22.28 million bpd.

A weaker US dollar has also helped to support higher oil prices. Because oil is priced in dollars, when the greenback is weak, it becomes cheaper for many countries.

The latest downward movement in the US currency has been blamed on US government interventions to stem the pandemic. The weakening trend may not be over yet with Morgan Stanley reporting that the dollar is the most over-sold in 40 years.

If the currency goes lower again, oil may rise in response.

This could be an important driver for the movement of oil prices which have stayed stubbornly around $40 for weeks.

Despite an increase of COVID-19 cases in many US states, the decision not to shut down commercial activity again has also supported oil prices.

So while we see potential for upward movement, it is likely to be at a slow pace as the threat of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hangs over the global economy like a giant cloud.

Demand for refined petroleum products remains far behind its pre-pandemic levels. Daily flight tracking data show commercial flights are still 50 percent below summer 2019 levels. In addition, the US high summer driving season is about to end. 

Conversely, China remains a bright spot for crude demand. Although China’s July crude oil imports fell to 12.13 million bpd from a record high of 12.99 million bpd in June, they were still above 12 million bpd for the second time on record.

Huawei: Smartphone chips running out under US sanctions

Updated 08 August 2020
AP

Huawei: Smartphone chips running out under US sanctions

  • Huawei is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security
  • Washington cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology last year
Updated 08 August 2020
AP

BEIJING: Chinese tech giant Huawei is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and will be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive says, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from American pressure.
Huawei Technologies, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. The feud has spread to include the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok and China-based messaging service WeChat.
Washington cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology including Google’s music and other smartphone services last year. Those penalties were tightened in May when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US technology to produce components for Huawei.
Production of Kirin chips designed by Huawei’s own engineers will stop Sept. 15 because they are made by contractors that need US manufacturing technology, said Richard Yu, president of the company’s consumer unit. He said Huawei lacks the ability to make its own chips.
“This is a very big loss for us,” Yu said Friday at an industry conference, China Info 100, according to a video recording of his comments posted on multiple websites.
“Unfortunately, in the second round of US sanctions, our chip producers only accepted orders until May 15. Production will close on Sept. 15,” Yu said. “This year may be the last generation of Huawei Kirin high-end chips.”
More broadly, Huawei’s smartphone production has “no chips and no supply,” Yu said.
Yu said this year’s smartphone sales probably will be lower than 2019’s level of 240 million handsets but gave no details. The company didn’t immediately respond to questions Saturday.
Huawei, founded in 1987 by a former military engineer, denies accusations it might facilitate Chinese spying. Chinese officials accuse Washington of using national security as an excuse to stop a competitor to US tech industries.
Huawei is a leader among emerging Chinese competitors in telecoms, electric cars, renewable energy and other fields in which the ruling Communist Party hopes China can become a global leader.
Huawei has 180,000 employees and one of the world’s biggest research and development budgets at more than $15 billion a year. But, like most global tech brands, it relies on contractors to manufacture its products.
Earlier, Huawei announced its global sales rose 13.1 percent over a year ago to $65 billion in the first half of 2020. Yu said that was due to strong sales of high-end products but gave no details.
Huawei became the world’s top-selling smartphone brand in the three months ending in June, passing rival Samsung for the first time due to strong demand in China, according to Canalys. Sales abroad fell 27 percent from a year earlier.
Washington also is lobbying European and other allies to exclude Huawei from planned next-generation networks as a security risk.
In other US-Chinese clashes, TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, is under White House pressure to sell the video app. That is due to fears its access to personal information about millions of American users might be a security risk.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced a ban on unspecified transactions with TikTok and the Chinese owner of WeChat, a popular messaging service.

