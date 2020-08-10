‘East Meets West’ in BMG Foundation’s digital concert

Following its tradition of holding charitable summer retreats in London for more than 25 years, this year — in wake of the global pandemic — BMG Foundation, the CSR and cultural arm of BMG Financial Group, united international musicians in the BMG Economic Forum’s new digital format.
Representing the G20 group of nations, 20 musicians from the Nova Orchester Wien came together to play a concert of Eastern and Western music, led by William Garfield Walker, an award-winning American conductor based in Vienna. The special commission featured Syrian-Argentinian composer Diego Collatti, synthesizing traditional Arabic music and Western music in the classical tradition, in homage to Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency.
This concert took place on July 15 in a live broadcast highlighting the end of the BMG Economic Forum, at an iconic musical hall in Vienna, the Ehrbar Saal. In “East Meets West,” the audience enjoyed listening to music inspired by traditional songs from Saudi Arabia, such as My Beloved Country, Long Live Salman and You Are King. The program, performed by an orchestral formation representing the G20 countries, included the young Saudi musician Albara Banoun, who played his traditional Arabian oud to accompany the contemporary compositions.
Under the direction of Walker, the group performed both modern and classical pieces in a music hall where Brahms, Bruckner and Mahler, among many others have presented their masterpieces and Steinway got his start.
Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to Austria, attended the concert alongside guests from the Saudi Embassy in Vienna. Prince Abdullah said that he was pleased to see the collaboration between Saudi musicians and other participants from the G20 countries, and hoped that the platform is used to further promote Saudi heritage on a global stage.
The concert ended with the perfectly performed Serenade for Strings by Tchaikovsky, in which the composer started out with a nod to Mozart.
BMG Foundation has been building bridges between the East and West via sports, music and art for more than 25 years. In a world that constantly reminds us of what sets us apart, the vision of BMG Foundation is to transcend differences through the mutual language of culture.
