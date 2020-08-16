You are here

DermaDent Clinics in Riyadh offers 4D body sculpting

Dr. Javid Koram
Updated 17 August 2020
Riyadh-based DermaDent Clinics, specialized in dentistry, dermatology, laser and plastic surgery, is now offering 4D dynamic body sculpting, which is an advanced procedure that removes fat, defines underlying muscles and significantly improves body proportions to obtain the desired shape.

This comes after Dr. Bud Miami, a world-famous physician with expertise in plastic surgery, recently inaugurated the Department of Plastic Surgery at the clinic.

The 4D body contouring treatment is better than traditional liposuction techniques as fat can be removed safely from the deep and middle layers of the body without damaging blood vessels or skin in one session only and the patient is discharged on the same day.

Dr. Javid Koram, a consultant plastic surgeon at DermaDent Clinics, said: “This kind of liposuction is done with a Vaser, which is a dynamic body sculpting device, and targets permanent fats, i.e. the fats that do not go away with diet and weight loss.”

 The four-dimensional nature of the procedure enables it to determine the ideal texture using ultrasound and melt fat after injecting some fluids through small holes around the target area.” He said the treatment can last anywhere between one to three hours.

The 3rd edition of Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading trade fair for the automotive aftermarket, will return to the capital city in the fourth quarter of 2021, the show’s organizers have announced.

Automechanika Riyadh most recently took place in February 2020 at Al-Faisaliah Hotel, attracting close to 3,000 traders, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, workshop and garage owners, and service providers.

The next edition will run from Oct. 11 to 13, 2021 at the Riyadh International Conference and Exhibition Center, showcasing thousands of products across six aftermarket groups: Parts and components, electronics and systems, accessories and customizing, repair and maintenance, tires and batteries, and car wash, care and reconditioning.

The three-day event, organized by Saudi-based ACE Group under license by Dubai’s Messe Frankfurt Middle East, usually runs biennially, alternating between its Saudi counterpart Automechanika Jeddah, which would normally take place in 2021.

However, the positive industry response to the show earlier this year, from both exhibitors and trade visitors alike, coupled with Riyadh’s status as the hub of commercial and industrial activity, meant running the show in Riyadh again in 2021 was the preferred option.

“This is underlined by government activity in Riyadh, and in a post-pandemic world, large government projects will emanate from the Kingdom’s central regions and branch outwards,” said Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Automechanika Riyadh’s show director.

“Saudi Arabia has announced a $30 billion stimulus package to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, and the automotive industry and services sector will ramp up activity quickly to win back lost market share.”

“Automechanika, being organized since 2016 in Saudi Arabia, is the only event focusing on the Kingdom’s aftermarket, carving a niche in the automotive sector where industry stakeholders are keen to be part of this specialized exhibition,” said Zahoor Siddique, vice president, ACE Group.

“Additionally, Saudi Arabia through its Vision 2030 has taken notable measures to diversify its public sector-dominated economy into a private sector-driven system, which is hoped to give a fillip to this industry. The automotive market is also part of an industrial cluster — a major initiative supported by various government agencies,” said Siddique.

As with all sectors, the Kingdom’s auto industry and aftermarket has felt the brunt of the economic fallout in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Aranca, a global advisory firm, Saudi Arabia’s spare parts and auto services market (passenger and commercial vehicles) is expected to contract 15 percent year-on-year in 2020, valuing $6.8 billion, compared to $8 billion in 2019. Glasgow Consulting Group, a market intelligence firm, predicts Saudi Arabia’s passenger vehicle components market to bounce back as soon as 2021, valuing $4.5 billion, compared to an estimated $3.7 billion this year.

