OPEC+ needs to offset large May-July oversupply

An oil tanker is being loaded at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 August 2020
Reuters

  • A longer second wave of the pandemic could lead to a further fall in oil demand of 11.2 million barrels per day
MOSCOW: Some members of the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations would need to slash output by an extra 2.31 million barrels per day (bpd) for a month to make up for their oversupply between May and July, an internal OPEC+ report seen by Reuters shows.

That oversupply above OPEC+ agreed targets ought to be compensated for in August and September, the report said.
OPEC+ sources said if additional cuts were spread over more than one month, the daily reduction would be smaller than 2.31 million barrels.
OPEC+ — which includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia — stepped up their joint output cuts to a record 9.7 million bpd in May before tapering them to 7.7 million bpd this month.
In April the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on air and road travel and other areas of the global economy sent benchmark oil prices below $16 a barrel.
The continuing spread of the virus is now threatening oil demand recovery forecasts.
The OPEC+ report showed the monthly oversupply totals of May, June and July were added to produce the 2.31 million bpd total, which was not the average daily overproduction for the period.
“Real monthly overproduction over the period was much smaller,” one OPEC+ source said.
“In May it was about 1.3 million bpd, in June 0.5 million bpd and July 0.5 million bpd,” a second source said.
That adds up to a total of 70 million barrels, or enough to load 70 large Suezmax tankers.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Cumulative May-July oversupply 2.31 million bpd.

• Iraq, Nigeria, Russia, Kazakhstan worst offenders.

• Virus spread threatening oil demand recovery.

The report shows OPEC+ expects oil demand in 2020 to fall by 9.1 million bpd, 100,000 bpd more than in its previous forecast, before rising by 7 million bpd in 2021.
However, it presents an alternative scenario in which a more-prolonged second wave of infections hits Europe, the US, India and China in the second half of the year.
Under this scenario, demand is forecast to fall by 11.2 million bpd in 2020, sending OECD commercial oil inventories in the fourth quarter to 233 million barrels above the latest 5-year average, the report showed.
Stocks would stand at 250 million barrels above the latest 5-year average in 2021.
Data shows that among OPEC members Iraq and Nigeria were the least compliant and even the UAE, which made additional voluntary cuts in June, overproduced by around 50,000 bpd over the May-July period.
Among non-OPEC participants, Russia and Kazakhstan overproduced by a cumulative 280,000 bpd and 190,000 bpd, respectively, over the three months.

Topics: OPEC+

NBA great LeBron James pumps up Goodyear after Trump attacks company

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: Akron’s best-known native responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on his Ohio hometown’s iconic company, offering a shout-out of solidarity with the city, company and workers.
“Not only has Goodyear been great for my city, for the history of my city, but for the country,” LeBron James told reporters in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where the NBA is playing during the pandemic. “Unbelievable brand and unbelievable history. So, we stand strong, we always unite, especially my city.”
James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only NBA title during his second stint with the team, has been a steadfast supporter of community improvement projects in Akron. He jumped directly into the NBA from his state-champion St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School team in Akron.
Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, James commented Thursday night, a day after Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., which employs more than 3,000 people.
Trump inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps. Leaders of the city of fewer than 200,000 people are worried that a boycott would worsen the struggling economy
“We’ve always felt like we’ve been counted out, being a small city,” James said. “And that’s what rallies us even more. It makes us even stronger.”

 

 


 

Topics: NBA LeBron James Goodyear

