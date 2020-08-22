You are here

  • Home
  • Death stalks Lebanon as anger continues to boil

Death stalks Lebanon as anger continues to boil

Three men were killed in a shooting in a village in northern Lebanon overnight, security sources and the National News Agency said on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yde4t

Updated 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Death stalks Lebanon as anger continues to boil

  • Footballer in intensive care after accidentally being hit by stray bullets in Beirut
  • Comes amidst increase in firearms usage as political tensions rise
Updated 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese footballer Mohammed Atwi is in intensive care at Al-Maqasid Hospital, battling for his life after he was hit in the head by a bullet on Friday, in the Cola district of Beirut.

The incident coincided with the last of the funerals for members of the Beirut Fire Brigade who died in the recent port explosion. Joe Bou Saab’s funeral was taking place in the Ain El-Remmaneh area east of Beirut, as armed men began shooting into the air.

Atwi, 33, had played for Al-Tadhamon Football Club in Tyre, and previously for Al-Ansar FC and Akhaa Ahli Aley FC. He had been driving his motorbike wearing a helmet in the Cola district when he was struck by a stray bullet, causing severe bleeding and a fracture of the skull.

Sources told Arab News that Atwi “needed 16 units of blood, and although he underwent surgery, the bullet was still in his head and doctors could not pull it out because it was in a very critical place behind the ear.”

Atwi was not the only victim that day. A security guard, whose name has not been released, was also hit by a stray bullet in the shoulder in front of an embassy near the Cola area, and underwent surgery. He is in stable condition.

In recent years, there has been a campaign to stop shooting in the air during funeral ceremonies, when political leaders appear on television, at weddings, and even to celebrate passing a high school diploma. There were 147 victims (including 45 fatalities) as a result of stray bullets between 2013 and 2019 in Lebanon.

Often, Lebanese people also resort to settling disputes by using weapons, but in the past two days, it seems the use of firearms has escalated.

Tension between supporters of the Amal Movement and supporters of Hezbollah, against the background of raising religious tension, has led to gunfire, resulting in the injuring of four people, one of whom, Hussein Khalil, died later from his wounds. During his funeral, there were chants against the secretary-general of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, describing him as an “enemy of God.”

In another tragic accident, three people from the town of Kaftoun, in the Koura District, North Lebanon, were killed on Friday night, after unknown assailants shot them while they were guarding their town under the curfew imposed by security forces from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Alaa Faris, George Sarkis and Fadi Sarkis were killed after an unknown car without license plates with 4 people inside entered the town at night, and when challenged, opened fire. The car was later found abandoned, containing machine guns, pistols, a silencer and a grenade.

The Syrian Social Nationalist Party mourned the three young men and called on the judiciary and security forces to reveal the mysterious circumstances of the crime. The Lebanese Forces denied any connection.

The killings led to violence in the city of Tripoli in North Lebanon, where a quarrel occurred between people in Al-Muhajirin neighborhood in Jabal Mohsen, which has an Alawite majority. Two brothers, Hussein and Ali Al-Bashlawi, were killed. The man accused of their deaths, Mohammed Asi, son of the head of the Alawite Islamic Council, the late Sheikh Asad Asi, later turned himself in.

Dr. Rajaa Makki, a doctor in social and pathological psychology, told Arab News: “The Lebanese society is a society at war, that has not yet emerged from it. There are always crises and contradictions experienced by the Lebanese, and there is an element of surprise and the unexpected. On this basis, Lebanese society remains in a state of vigilance, tension, and its energies are drained. Lebanese citizens are always responsible for their security, in the absence of the controlling, caring and influential state.”

Makki added: “Since last October, Lebanon has been living through unprecedented economic decay and raging popular anger, and experiencing trauma as a result of the explosion that occurred recently in Beirut.

“All of this affects the human psychological system, which is the protective shield, and therefore people try to have balance. But the turbulent periods that the at-war community goes through led to the loss of the protective shield. Therefore, we see that people are tense and suffering loss, so there is no balance to adapt and psychological flexibility disappears.

“The Lebanese praise their country, where they experience the atmosphere of love of life, staying up late and the beauty of the mountains and the sea. But all of this turns into fear and panic because of the ever-present whim of death, he continued. “The ease of life in Lebanon is matched by the ease of losing life, and stray bullets are one of these consequences because the shooter tries to challenge those who want to kill him, so he anticipates danger to himself. It’s kind of unconscious aggression.”

 

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon judge issues two new arrest warrants over Beirut blast
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon starts two-week coronavirus lockdown

Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP)
Updated 36 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row

  • Turkish strikes are violation of sovereignty, warns foreign minister
Updated 36 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has described Turkish attacks on Iraqi soil as “unacceptable” and urged the US to resolve the dispute in a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Ankara and Baghdad have been negotiating since mid-June to solve the dispute over Turkish offensives in Kurdistan and other disputed territories. However, alienating Turkey could pose an economic threat to Iraq as Ankara is a key trading partner.

The Iraqi constitution bans the use of its territory to attack neighboring countries.

“The only potential US card to play is the personal relationship between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He could ask Ankara to temporarily halt its cross-border activities,” Joe Macaron, a Middle East foreign policy analyst at the Arab Center, told Arab News.

Macaron doubts that the US will impose sanctions or threaten Erdogan to achieve this objective.

On Aug. 11 a Turkish drone strike in northeastern Iraq killed two Iraqi border guards and the driver of their vehicle. The Iraqi military called it “flagrant aggression”.

The drone attack coincided with alleged meetings of Iraqi high-ranking officials with members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), who are based in northern Iraq.

Baghdad canceled a Turkish ministerial visit and summoned the Turkish ambassador in response to the strike.

The Kurdistan Regional Government Ministry of Interior also urged Turkey and the PKK to continue fighting outside Iraq.

Macaron said there is an informal between Turkey, Iran and the Kurdistan Regional Government against the PKK in northern Iraq. He added that there is little the US can do on an issue that is viewed as low-priority.

“Turkey has military bases inside the Iraqi border and there are several pending challenges between Ankara and Baghdad, including the water quota in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers,” he said.

During the 1990s Turkey launched several military incursions into northern Iraq and established a dozen military bases in the region.

Macaron says the success of any mediation will require Arab pressure on the US to become involved.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also urged his Egyptian, Jordanian, Saudi and Kuwaiti counterparts, as well as the Arab League, for diplomatic backing to confront Ankara and force it to “pull out its troops who have infiltrated Iraq.”

France also criticized Turkey’s strikes in the region and emphasized Iraqi sovereignty in a statement.

However, Ankara has accused Iraq of “turning a blind eye to the presence of PKK terrorists on its soil.”

Aaron Stein, director of Research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said the US supports Turkey’s right to strike against PKK in northern Iraq and has a mechanism to deconflict the two countries’ operations.

"That deconfliction doesn’t always work well, but I don’t see US policy changing. Turkish strikes are making US partner operations in the north more difficult, but I don’t see how policy will change because of that fact," he told Arab News.

 

Topics: Turkey Iraq

Related

Middle-East
Iraqi coronavirus cases top 200,000, say health ministry
Special
Middle-East
Turkey’s cultural wars at full gallop with reconversion of historic church

Latest updates

Australian mining giant eyes Afghan mineral wealth
WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults
Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia
Saudi exchange Tadawul weighs next steps in global and regional plans

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.