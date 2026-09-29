DUBAI: Syrian security forces arrested three suspected members of a Hezbollah-affiliated cell accused of planning rocket attacks in the southern province of Daraa, thwarting what authorities described as a sabotage plot.

The General Intelligence Directorate, working with Internal Security Forces, carried out a preemptive operation in the Yarmouk Basin after monitoring the suspects as they attempted to prepare rocket launchers “with the aim of carrying out attacks to destabilize security and stability,” the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The detainees were identified only by their initials in a statement published by the Internal Security Forces on Telegram.

Authorities said the rocket launchers had been completely dismantled, investigations were continuing and the suspects would be referred to the judiciary. They did not specify the targets of the attacks that were allegedly being planned.

Syrian authorities previously announced that they had dismantled several Hezbollah-linked terror cells preparing attacks in Syria. The group denies the allegations.

On July 16, Syria’s Interior Ministry said security forces had intercepted a large shipment of advanced weapons near the Iraqi border, which preliminary investigations indicated was passing through Syrian territory en route to Hezbollah in Lebanon. The weapons included long-range missiles, guided anti-tank missiles and drones, SANA reported.

In a separate operation on Aug. 8, Internal Security Forces in Tartous, working with the General Intelligence Directorate, said they intercepted another cache of weapons and ammunition bound for Lebanon. Authorities said this shipment included automatic rifles, rocket-propelled grenade rounds and other types of ammunition.

In recent weeks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have issued repeated warnings to Iran and Hezbollah promising retaliation in case of any attacks.

Following the strikes by the US and Israel against Iran that began on Feb. 28, Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the regional war in March by firing rockets at Israel, which responded with airstrikes and a ground invasion of southern Lebanon.

The latest conflict, and a previous round of hostilities with Israel in 2023 and 2024, have weakened Hezbollah.

In the aftermath of the fall of former president Bashar Assad and his regime in December 2024, the new Syrian authorities have repeatedly said they would not allow the country’s territory to be used as a transit route for weapons smuggling or other activities that threaten Syria or neighboring states.