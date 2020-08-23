You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Contrasting notes — but the story is the same

Faisal Faeq

The two international oil benchmarks ended the week on contrasting notes as Brent edged lower after two weeks of gains to $44.35 per barrel. Meanwhile, WTI advanced to $42.34 per barrel.

Still, the broader narrative of downward pressure on prices remained the same and oil remained steadfastly stuck in its current trading range.

The 21st OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting ended positively and emphasized the beneficial contribution of OPEC+ in rebalancing the global oil market.

Tellingly, prices did not rise in response the latest demonstration of the group’s continued commitment to output cuts, which perhaps reflects wider concerns about the pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the danger of a second wave. US crude oil exports to China will hit a record in September.

It coincides with lower refining runs in the US as the market is defined by weakness not only in the shale sector but also across the medium sour crude grades that are produced in the US Gulf coast. 

US refining utilization was 80.9 percent, which is the weakest seasonally adjusted figure in decades, after refiners shut down crude distillation units following the collapse in demand.

Another sign of the weakness in demand is the “contango” market structure which signals concerns about oversupply and describes a situation where the price of oil for future delivery is lower than for the current month.

This encourages storing barrels rather than selling them until prices improve.

This could yet lead to a repeat of the “super-contango” scenario witnessed in April when prices plummeted to historical lows.

Persistent weak demand continues to force refineries to shut down, with margins likely to remain depressed for some time.

  Ratings agency cites worsening economy, political vacuum for default ruling
WASHINGTON: Credit ratings agency S&P downgraded more Lebanese government debt issues after missed payments, citing the country’s worsening economic crisis following the devastating explosion in Beirut earlier this month.

S&P Global Ratings maintained the “selective default” or “SD” rating for Lebanon’s foreign debt, after the country first defaulted in March, but three more bonds were cut to “D” from “CC,” the agency said.

“The recent catastrophic explosion in Beirut is deepening the country’s economic crisis,” S&P said in a statement. “A protracted political vacuum or weak new government could further delay policy reforms, external aid and debt restructuring negotiations.”

The capital was ravaged by a massive explosion at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4 that killed 181 people and wounded thousands. That was followed by protests against the government, leading the Cabinet to resign.

Still reeling from the deadly blast, the country also entered into a new coronavirus lockdown Friday after a string of record daily infections tallies.

“Even before these recent events, Lebanon had made limited progress in engaging creditors on debt restructuring negotiations,” S&P said.

The IMF has been working with the government to try to reach an agreement on a new aid program that could undergird a debt restructuring and unlock billions more in aid.

Lebanon’s government says it needs $20 billion in external funding, which includes $11 billion pledged by donors in 2018.

However, this “remains elusive as the key Lebanese political institutions and players are unable to agree on the causes and scope of the country’s crisis,” the agency said.

“Without a strong commitment to implement structural economic, fiscal and monetary reforms, and absent a policy anchor provided by an IMF program, we expect restructuring negotiations will be drawn out beyond 2020.” 

