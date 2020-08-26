Bahrain’s Texel Air welcomes world’s first Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi

You are here

Texel Air, a private airline and maintenance repair organization (MRO) in Bahrain, has announced the arrival of the latest addition to its fleet, the Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi, a first of a kind aircraft conversion developed to provide the “most versatile” third party cargo charter solution available in the market today.

The aircraft arrived at the company’s private hangar at the Bahrain International Airport, where it was greeted by Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed, minister of transportation and telecommunications, alongside other VIPs and the management and board members of Texel Air.

George Chisholm, chief executive of Texel Air’s parent company Chisholm Enterprises, said: “We are delighted to welcome the arrival of our first of a kind Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi to Bahrain, where we have proudly grown from an organic startup airline to a leading innovator in niche cargo operations serving the Middle East, North Africa and global markets. From our strategic position in Bahrain, a growing regional hub for aviation and logistics, we will operate this versatile aircraft, serving an international roster of clients that have long awaited a solution that provides them with unmatched levels of flexibility.”

The aircraft, which will be based in Bahrain, is unique in its ability to be configured in seven different ways for multiple purposes in a 48-hour time frame. The FlexCombi can switch seamlessly to operate humanitarian, government, express integrator and commercial flights from major airports to smaller remote runways, with configuration flexibility achieved without compromise in cargo volumes and customized mission capability. In addition to cargo, the aircraft is able to transport up to 24 people as well as offers the option for medical evacuation flights using two specialty medical beds installed on the aircraft.

The FlexCombi also has a number of standard and optional features outside of the multiple interior configurations. These operational enhancements were researched and adopted to ensure the aircraft was able to meet both current and evolving requirements of the airline’s diverse customer base.

Al-Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC) participated as a key exhibitor in an exhibition at the SABIC Conference 2020, The company showcased its diverse industrial product portfolio, while providing its existing and prospective customers with a deep insight into Shell’s value-added business-to-business (B2B) technical services, as part of the integrated solutions that go well beyond the product.

The event, which is an international platform for SABIC vendors and suppliers, and all companies looking to establish business partnerships with SABIC and other participating companies, was held at the King Abdullah Cultural Center in the Jubail Industrial City. It is considered to be the largest petrochemicals exhibition in the Middle East, bringing together around 400 companies from more than 35 countries along with 35,000 attendees, making the event a coveted source for the latest news and trends in the petrochemicals industry.

Mohammed Bezra, B2B and government sales general manager at JOSLOC, said: “Our successful presence in this global event will have a lasting impact on our business, and further enhance our relationship with our existing and prospective customers, whilst leading to new business opportunities better aligned with the latest trends in the industry.”

