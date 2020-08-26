New Casio store in Tabuk one of the largest in Kingdom

Global watchmaker Casio has opened a new store — one of the largest in the Kingdom — in the northwestern city of Tabuk, in partnership with Swiss House, a retailer of watches and jewelry. The watchmaker unveiled its latest models, which will be available at the store, to mark the occasion.

Koji Naka, managing director of Casio Middle East, said: “The store is set to offer a truly immersive experience to Casio fans in Tabuk and beyond. Tabuk is well known for attracting shoppers from northwestern Saudi Arabia and beyond. The new store offers a home to those passionate about the brand as well as a place for other consumers who are curious about Casio to learn more about our products.”

Ayman Tawfik, deputy general manager of Abbar, the official Casio distributor in Saudi Arabia, was all praise for the design of the store, which has been elegantly done in keeping with the latest trends. He also noted the exceptional business relations between Abbar and Casio, spanning more than four decades and achieving many successful milestones.

Mokhtar Atef, directing manager of the Swiss House branch in Tabuk, said the new store is a symbol of the strong partnership between Swiss House and Casio, and will serve customer service needs in Tabuk and surrounding areas.

Located in Tabuk Park Mall on the first floor, opposite LuLu Hypermarket, Casio’s new store is one of the largest of the brand’s consumer outlets in Saudi Arabia and the latest retail space to feature the brand’s design concept. The new store is home to a vast range of Casio timepieces, including the G-Shock collection, the Baby-G, Pro Trek, Sheen and Ediface lineups. It also showcases local collaborations as well as international limited edition collaborations, including the likes of Everlast, the American boxing brand, and renowned virtual band Gorillaz.