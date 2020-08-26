You are here

New Casio store in Tabuk one of the largest in Kingdom

The new store is home to a range of Casio timepieces, including the G-Shock, Baby-G, Pro Trek, Sheen and Ediface lineups.
Global watchmaker Casio has opened a new store — one of the largest in the Kingdom — in the northwestern city of Tabuk, in partnership with Swiss House, a retailer of watches and jewelry. The watchmaker unveiled its latest models, which will be available at the store, to mark the occasion.

Koji Naka, managing director of Casio Middle East, said: “The store is set to offer a truly immersive experience to Casio fans in Tabuk and beyond. Tabuk is well known for attracting shoppers from northwestern Saudi Arabia and beyond. The new store offers a home to those passionate about the brand as well as a place for other consumers who are curious about Casio to learn more about our products.”

Ayman Tawfik, deputy general manager of Abbar, the official Casio distributor in Saudi Arabia, was all praise for the design of the store, which has been elegantly done in keeping with the latest trends. He also noted the exceptional business relations between Abbar and Casio, spanning more than four decades and achieving many successful milestones.

Mokhtar Atef, directing manager of the Swiss House branch in Tabuk, said the new store is a symbol of the strong partnership between Swiss House and Casio, and will serve customer service needs in Tabuk and surrounding areas.

Located in Tabuk Park Mall on the first floor, opposite LuLu Hypermarket, Casio’s new store is one of the largest of the brand’s consumer outlets in Saudi Arabia and the latest retail space to feature the brand’s design concept. The new store is home to a vast range of Casio timepieces, including the G-Shock collection, the Baby-G, Pro Trek, Sheen and Ediface lineups. It also showcases local collaborations as well as international limited edition collaborations, including the likes of Everlast, the American boxing brand, and renowned virtual band Gorillaz.

Bahrain’s Texel Air welcomes world’s first Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi

Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain’s Texel Air welcomes world’s first Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi

Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Texel Air, a private airline and maintenance repair organization (MRO) in Bahrain, has announced the arrival of the latest addition to its fleet, the Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi, a first of a kind aircraft conversion developed to provide the “most versatile” third party cargo charter solution available in the market today.

The aircraft arrived at the company’s private hangar at the Bahrain International Airport, where it was greeted by Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed, minister of transportation and telecommunications, alongside other VIPs and the management and board members of Texel Air.

George Chisholm, chief executive of Texel Air’s parent company Chisholm Enterprises, said: “We are delighted to welcome the arrival of our first of a kind Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi to Bahrain, where we have proudly grown from an organic startup airline to a leading innovator in niche cargo operations serving the Middle East, North Africa and global markets. From our strategic position in Bahrain, a growing regional hub for aviation and logistics, we will operate this versatile aircraft, serving an international roster of clients that have long awaited a solution that provides them with unmatched levels of flexibility.”

The aircraft, which will be based in Bahrain, is unique in its ability to be configured in seven different ways for multiple purposes in a 48-hour time frame. The FlexCombi can switch seamlessly to operate humanitarian, government, express integrator and commercial flights from major airports to smaller remote runways, with configuration flexibility achieved without compromise in cargo volumes and customized mission capability. In addition to cargo, the aircraft is able to transport up to 24 people as well as offers the option for medical evacuation flights using two specialty medical beds installed on the aircraft.

The FlexCombi also has a number of standard and optional features outside of the multiple interior configurations. These operational enhancements were researched and adopted to ensure the aircraft was able to meet both current and evolving requirements of the airline’s diverse customer base.

