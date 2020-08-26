You are here

Strong capital base gives SABB buffer against pandemic shock

SABB is focused on three core priorities: Supporting its customers, integrating the two banks and positioning the bank for future growth.
The Saudi British Bank (SABB) recorded an accounting loss for the first half of 2020 following an impairment in goodwill totaling SR7.41 billion ($1.97 billion). This impairment is a one-time,
noncash accounting charge which has not resulted from the bank’s operations. It does not affect SABB’s capital, liquidity, or funding, nor the strategic strengths and competitive advantages of the bank. It is primarily a result of accounting for the merger of SABB and Alawwal Bank. The bank’s ability to lend to and support its customers and its products and services all remain entirely unaffected by this accounting charge.

The booking of goodwill impairment is driven by two factors: One, the temporary inflation of the bank’s share price at the time of the merger caused by Saudi Arabia’s inclusion into the MSCI Emerging Markets Index; and two, the unprecedented and unexpected emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy.

Setting aside the one-off impact of the goodwill impairment, the net income before zakat and income tax was higher by SR177 million.

The bank ended the quarter strongly capitalized, with a core equity tier 1 ratio in excess of 18 percent and abundant liquidity that can be deployed for lending. The bank is focused on three core priorities: Supporting its customers, integrating the two banks and positioning the bank for future growth.

Lubna Suliman Olayan, chair of SABB, said: “As the second quarter of 2020 drew to a close, we completed the first anniversary of the merger of SABB and Alawwal Bank, which took place on June 16, 2019. It has certainly been a year of great challenge for the Kingdom, its banking sector and the global economy. We experienced periods of lockdown and curfews in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of oil turned negative for the first time ever, and we had to transition to operating remotely, an entirely new way of working. In addition, our results have been impacted by an accounting impairment of the goodwill that was created from the merger — this impairment does not affect our capital, liquidity, financing, or strategic strengths. It is a one-off event in nature, and we now look forward to moving on with our strategic priorities.”

She added: “We entered the year with a strong capital position, a good place to be when entering times of economic stress. Not only did we finish the second quarter with a stable capital base, as well as abundant liquidity, but in July we strengthened our capital base further through the successful issuance of SR5 billion tier 2 sukuk. It was the joint largest issuance in Saudi history, a sign of immense confidence in the bank during a period of unprecedented economic stress.”

Global watchmaker Casio has opened a new store — one of the largest in the Kingdom — in the northwestern city of Tabuk, in partnership with Swiss House, a retailer of watches and jewelry. The watchmaker unveiled its latest models, which will be available at the store, to mark the occasion.

Koji Naka, managing director of Casio Middle East, said: “The store is set to offer a truly immersive experience to Casio fans in Tabuk and beyond. Tabuk is well known for attracting shoppers from northwestern Saudi Arabia and beyond. The new store offers a home to those passionate about the brand as well as a place for other consumers who are curious about Casio to learn more about our products.”

Ayman Tawfik, deputy general manager of Abbar, the official Casio distributor in Saudi Arabia, was all praise for the design of the store, which has been elegantly done in keeping with the latest trends. He also noted the exceptional business relations between Abbar and Casio, spanning more than four decades and achieving many successful milestones.

Mokhtar Atef, directing manager of the Swiss House branch in Tabuk, said the new store is a symbol of the strong partnership between Swiss House and Casio, and will serve customer service needs in Tabuk and surrounding areas.

Located in Tabuk Park Mall on the first floor, opposite LuLu Hypermarket, Casio’s new store is one of the largest of the brand’s consumer outlets in Saudi Arabia and the latest retail space to feature the brand’s design concept. The new store is home to a vast range of Casio timepieces, including the G-Shock collection, the Baby-G, Pro Trek, Sheen and Ediface lineups. It also showcases local collaborations as well as international limited edition collaborations, including the likes of Everlast, the American boxing brand, and renowned virtual band Gorillaz.

