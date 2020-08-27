You are here

Finnish town offers prizes to turn residents green

Lahti residents earn rewards if they cut car use under a scheme to encourage lower-carbon lifestyles. Ville Uusitalo, the project’s head of research, below. (AFP)
Updated 27 August 2020
AFP

  • EU-funded project allows residents of Lahti to track their carbon emissions
LAHTI, Finland: Inhabitants of a town in Finland can now earn rewards, including bus tickets or free food, if they cut car use, under a scheme to lure the public into lower-carbon lifestyles.

The EU-funded “CitiCap” project allows individuals in the town of Lahti to track their carbon emissions as they move around, using an app that detects whether they are in a car, on public transport, walking or cycling.

Anyone who uses up less than their allocated carbon allowance each week earns “virtual euros,” tradable for benefits such as swimming or bus tickets, as well as free bike lights or a slice of cake and a coffee at a cafe.

“Lahti is still a very car-dependent city and our goal is that by 2030 more than 50 percent of all trips are made by sustainable transport modes,” said the project manager, Anna Huttunen.

The current figure stands at 44 percent.

Yet the project’s wider aim is to develop a new method for encouraging greener behavior, using a “personal carbon trading” system that other cities can copy.

“CitiCap has gained a lot of interest all over the world, not only in Europe but also in the US and Canada,” Huttunen said.

The concept is modelled on the EU’s carbon trading scheme, under which companies and governments are allocated carbon credits, and must pay to pollute more than this amount, or can sell off any surplus if they emit less.

The CitiCap app gives each participant a weekly carbon “budget” based on their personal circumstances.

The average person in Lahti, a town of 120,000 inhabitants lying an hour’s train ride north of the capital Helsinki, “emits 21 kilos of CO2 equivalent a week,” said Ville Uusitalo, the project’s head of research.

The app challenges users to reduce this by a quarter, meaning on average replacing 20 km of driving with public transport or cycling.

Researchers also hope to learn whether larger rewards will encourage more citizens away from their cars.

“It’s possible to earn €2 if your mobility emissions are really low,” Uusitalo said.

“But this autumn we intend to increase the price tenfold,” he said.

The coronavirus lockdown led to a drastic drop in car journeys, meaning the project’s researchers cannot yet discern the impact of the app.

But they will continue to collect data next year, when Lahti will also be crowned the “European Green Capital.”

So far, 2,000 residents have downloaded the app, with up to 200 active users at a time.

“People find it very interesting to see their own emissions,” Huttunen, the project manager, said.

City council worker Mirkka Ruohonen, who has been using the app for around seven months, said she was surprised to see the impact of her own travel.

“I went for a hiking weekend and we did 15 km of hiking, but I had to travel 100 km by car,” she said. “After that I checked the app and I was like, ‘Was that a good thing?’ Maybe for me but not for the environment!”

However, Ruohonen has not yet managed to earn any bonuses as she does not own a car, meaning she has less scope for lowering her emissions.

Ruohonen said that she was unfazed by the privacy implications of an app that records all her travel.

“I think all the apps that I use collect some information,” she said.

Huttunen said that the app meets the EU’s data regulations, and that external bodies will not be allowed to analyze the data.

The scheme’s creators hope that it can in future help people to manage their emissions related to food and other consumption too.

“Mobility is only one part of our carbon footprint,” Uusitalo said.

“There are many options for how you can put personal carbon trading into action.”

TikTok CEO quits after three months as firm challenges US ban

Updated 28 August 2020
Reuters

  • Fast-growing video app faces critical period, amid security accusations from American and Indian governments
BENGALURU, India: TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has left the Chinese-owned video app firm just three months after joining, and only days since the company sued the administration of US President Donald Trump over an executive order effectively banning it in the United States.

He will be replaced by US general manager Vanessa Pappas on an interim basis, TikTok said in a statement. The resignation comes at a tricky time for super-fast growing TikTok as it tries to persuade both the US and India that it is not a security threat, while at the same time holding discussions with prospective buyers following a second US order demanding the sale of its US operations.

Mayer was Walt Disney’s top streaming executive before he became chief executive officer of TikTok and chief operating officer of parent company ByteDance on June 1.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mayer said in an letter to employees.

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

ByteDance founder and CEO Zhang Yiming said in a separate letter seen by Reuters that the company was “moving quickly to find resolutions to the issues that we face globally, particularly in the US and India.”

He said Mayer had joined just as the company was “entering arguably our most challenging moment.”

“It is never easy to come into a leadership position in a company moving as quickly as we are, and the circumstances following his arrival made it all the more complex,” Zhang said.

ByteDance employees told Reuters they were not surprised by Mayer’s decision given TikTok’s unpredictable future, and also because the ex-Disney executive has not had a significant role in some important decisions as he was still new to the team.

Zhang has been the key person in TikTok sale talks, said two people with knowledge of the matter. But Mayer represented TikTok to discuss with senior executives of interested buyers just days ago, a third source said.

TikTok’s decision to launch a $200 million “creator fund” in July was spearheaded by TikTok’s former head Alex Zhu, though Mayer was also directly involved, said two of the sources. The project was initiated internally much earlier than Mayer’s arrival, one source said. “The learning curve was steep for him, from daily operations to geopolitical implications.” 

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Whether TikTok reaches an agreement to sell its US business or decides to duke it out in the courts, the role for Mayer will not be anything like that he had envisioned when he joined,” said Mark Natkin, managing director of Marbridge Consulting in Beijing.He said Mayer’s departure is not a great boost for morale right now.

His successor Pappas joined TikTok in January 2019 as US general manager. She was previously global head of Creative Insights at Google’s YouTube, her LinkedIn profile showed.

Amid growing distrust between Washington and Beijing, Trump complained that TikTok was a national security threat and could share information about users with China’s government.

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok’s North American, Australian and New Zealand operations, which could be worth $25 billion to $30 billion to companies including Microsoft and Oracle, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

The company has also been targeted in India, where TikTok was one of 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government in June.

That month, Mayer wrote to India’s government saying China’s government has never requested user data, nor would TikTok turn it over if asked.

TechCrunch reported this month that ByteDance was in talks with India’s Reliance for investment in TikTok.

TikTok has become a global sensation since ByteDance launched the app in 2017, with operations in countries such as France, South Korea, Indonesia, Russia and Brazil. In April, the app hit 2 billion downloads globally. 

 

