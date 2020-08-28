You are here

  • Home
  • 859 inspections to catch violators of COVID-19 measures in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

859 inspections to catch violators of COVID-19 measures in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

The inspections resulted in dozens of violations. (SPA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zac22

Updated 5 sec ago
SPA

859 inspections to catch violators of COVID-19 measures in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

Updated 5 sec ago
SPA

DAMMAM: Eastern Province municipality has carried out 859 field inspection tours in the region as part of coronavirus precautionary measures.
The tours were carried out with the relevant authorities to ensure that preventive and precautionary protocols were in place to enhance the health and safety of Saudi nationals and residents.
The inspections resulted in dozens of violations: 41 for noncompliance with preventive measures, and nine for accumulation in commercial markets. The municipality also carried out disinfection activities at 785 sites. It removed 7,591 tons of waste and 3,744 cubic meters of rubble and waste.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 claims 33 more lives in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Fall in Saudi COVID-19 cases, says Health Ministry

Diploma holders to be trained for job market

Updated 17 min 44 sec ago
SPA

Diploma holders to be trained for job market

Updated 17 min 44 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has announced that the on-the-job training program Tamheer will include (female and male) graduates holding diplomas from institutes and technical, health and administration colleges in the Kingdom.
It will also include Saudi men and women who hold a bachelor’s degrees.
This new addition to Tamheer is the result of the program’s success in teaching trainees the skills and experiences needed for the job market, as well as the program’s contribution to increasing the employment rates of trainees.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Ziyad Al-Sulais, human resources director at the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Human Resources Development Fund holds workshop for hospitality sector

Latest updates

Germany, Israel agree continued Iran arms embargo important
Diploma holders to be trained for job market
Food startups in spotlight at Jouf festival
859 inspections to catch violators of COVID-19 measures in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province
Saudi project clears 1,257 Houthi mines in one week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.