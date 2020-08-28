859 inspections to catch violators of COVID-19 measures in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

DAMMAM: Eastern Province municipality has carried out 859 field inspection tours in the region as part of coronavirus precautionary measures.

The tours were carried out with the relevant authorities to ensure that preventive and precautionary protocols were in place to enhance the health and safety of Saudi nationals and residents.

The inspections resulted in dozens of violations: 41 for noncompliance with preventive measures, and nine for accumulation in commercial markets. The municipality also carried out disinfection activities at 785 sites. It removed 7,591 tons of waste and 3,744 cubic meters of rubble and waste.