You are here

  • Home
  • Death of Kurdish lawyer on hunger strike sparks outcry

Death of Kurdish lawyer on hunger strike sparks outcry

Ebru Timtik died in an Istanbul hospital 238 days after launching her hunger strike in demand of a fair trial. (Twitter Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9g4xz

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Death of Kurdish lawyer on hunger strike sparks outcry

  • Ebru Timtik, who had been initially detained in September 2018, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison, which prompted her to start a hunger strike in February
  • Timtik’s death drew criticism from international observers, human rights activists and political leaders who accused the Turkish government of turning a deaf ear to demands for a fair trial
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Turkey is facing a chorus of criticism over the death of a young Kurdish lawyer who began a seven-month hunger strike after being jailed on terror-related charges.

Ebru Timtik died in an Istanbul hospital 238 days after launching her hunger strike in demand of a fair trial.

In 2019, an Istanbul court handed multiple sentences to Timtik and 17 other lawyers on charges of “forming and running a terror group” and “membership in a terror organization.”

Timtik, who had been initially detained in September 2018, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison, which prompted her to start a hunger strike in February.

Another lawyer, Aytac Unsal, who began a hunger strike at the same time, is still being held in an Istanbul hospital.

Timtik’s death triggered criticism from international observers, human rights activists and political leaders who accused the Turkish government of turning a deaf ear to demands for a fair trial.

Timtik, from Turkey’s southeastern Dersim province, whose population is predominantly Kurdish-Alawite, was accused of membership in the banned Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party.

During the initial hearing, judges decided to release the detained lawyers pending trial, but reversed their decision within 24 hours based on statements by an anonymous witness.

An application for the lawyers’ release was rejected by an Istanbul court last month despite medical reports warning of their deteriorating health and the risks of remaining in jail.

“Right to fair trial is a basic human right. When a lawyer demands such a fundamental right by sacrificing her own life without getting any reply, it is a serious warning sign for justice in Turkey,” Erdal Dogan, a human rights lawyer, told Arab News.

Dogan described the failure to release Timtik despite medical reports proving her worsening health as a “tragic incident.”

The lawyers’ hunger strike brought petitions from around the world calling for the release of the prisoners.

Internationally known Turkish singer and former politician Zulfu Livaneli said on Twitter: “It is the death of humanity, justice and conscience.”

Nazan Moroglu, deputy chair of the Istanbul Bar Association, said: “This was a preventable death, they just did not prevent it.”

According to Gamze Pamuk Atesli, a lawyer from the northwestern Bursa province of Bursa, judiciary independence and the right to fair trial have long been under attack in Turkey.

“The court showed respect to the political will rather than the rule of law,” she said. “It is a blatant violation not only of the right to a fair trial but also of the right to life.”

Meanwhile, a separate incident added to the outcry about injustices toward the country’s Kurdish population.

Musa Orhan, a Turkish army sergeant, was released six days after being detained following medical reports that proved he raped a Kurdish woman, Ipek Er, repeatedly over several weeks, triggering her suicide.

Memories of the murder of prominent Kurdish lawyer Tahir Elci in 2015 are still fresh in Turkey.

The head of Diyarbakir’s bar association was campaigning for peace between the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the Turkish state when he died during an armed clash with police.

Topics: Turkey Ebru Timtik Kurds

Related

Middle-East
Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers; car bomb leaves 9 dead, 100 wounded
Middle-East
Turkey bans writing of university dissertations in Kurdish

Lebanon coronavirus cases top 15,000

Updated 28 August 2020
AFP

Lebanon coronavirus cases top 15,000

  • Daily infection rates have spiked since a massive explosion at Beirut’s port on August 4
  • Some 5,855 cases, or more than a third of the total, have been registered in the past 10 days alone
Updated 28 August 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon passed the 15,000 mark for coronavirus cases on Friday, the health ministry said, as the country eased lockdown measures just a week after re-imposing them following pressure from businesses.
The ministry announced 676 new infections and two deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases registered since February to 15,613, including 148 deaths.
Daily infection rates have spiked since a massive explosion at Beirut’s port on August 4 that killed more than 180 people, wounded thousands and ravaged large parts of the capital.
Some 5,855 cases, or more than a third of the total, have been registered in the past 10 days alone.
Authorities on August 21 imposed a lockdown in all parts of the country except those ravaged by the blast, as well as a night-time curfew from 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) to 6 am (0300 GMT).
But they eased the restrictions on Friday after protest from the private sector, including the owners of service and tourism businesses already reeling from the country’s worst economic downturn in decades.
The start of the curfew was pushed back to 10 p.m. (1900 GMT), while malls, restaurants, coffee shops and gyms were allowed to re-open.
Caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan warned on August 17 that hospitals were reaching maximum capacity to treat coronavirus patients after the blast overwhelmed health centers already stretched by the virus.
The head of a major public hospital battling coronavirus, Firass Abiad, was unimpressed by Friday’s easing of preventive measures.
With a record 24-hour tally of 689 positive tests recorded a day earlier, “it is clear the objectives of the lockdown had not been reached,” he said on Twitter.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Macron to meet iconic singer Fairuz in push for Lebanon reform
Special
Middle-East
Global aid for Lebanon depends on ‘very serious’ reforms: Canadian FM

Latest updates

Pakistani court sentences 3 men on terror financing charges
Lebanon coronavirus cases top 15,000
Cairo faces second COVID-19 wave
How the world reacted to resignation of Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe
Bahrain to host its two F1 races on separate tracks this year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.