Banksy-funded rescue boat in crisis as it shelters 200 people

Above, the German-flagged boat Louise Michel off the coast of Libya during a rescue mission on August 22, 2020. (AFP)
  • Activists urge European authorities to rescue more than 130 people being aided by the ship
  • Over 500 refugees, migrants known to have drowned in Mediterranean so far this year, though real figure likely far higher
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The rescue boat funded by UK street artist Banksy is close to declaring a “state of emergency” as it safeguards over 200 people off Libya’s coast, while European authorities allegedly ignore their pleas for help.

On Thursday, the ship rescued 89 people, including 14 women and four children, in the central Mediterranean.

The ship then received a mayday call from an aircraft that monitors migrant boats in danger in the Mediterranean, which said it had located a dinghy that was not moving and was taking on water.

A ship spokesman said the “Louise Michel proceeded at full speed” in response to the call, and “handed out life vests to 130 people to secure the situation.”

The dinghy, located in the Maltese search and rescue zone, had a dead body on board and a number of injured passengers. It was dangerously overcrowded and taking on water.

The Louise Michel, with a maximum capacity of 120 people, is now safeguarding the 130 passengers on board the distressed dinghy, in addition to the 89 migrants already on board from its previous rescue operation.

Maltese and Italian authorities have been alerted to the dire conditions on the dinghy, but activists said neither have responded to the situation.

Activists on the Banksy-funded ship said the people had been left alone in a European search and rescue zone, and implored authorities to respond. “Don’t let it become a body count. Do your job. Rescue them,” they said.

Lea Reisner, head of operations for the Louise Michel, said European authorities are flaunting their duty toward migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean.

“They deny responsibility while we are trying to keep everyone alive … We need immediate assistance,” she added.

So far in 2020, more than 500 migrants and refugees are known to have died trying to make the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, though the real number of deaths is estimated to be far higher.

Afghanistan flash floods kill 160, search for bodies continues

Afghanistan flash floods kill 160, search for bodies continues

  • Thirteen provinces, mostly in the country’s north, had been affected by floods
  • The Ministry of Defense said that Afghan security forces were assisting in recovery efforts and distributing aid
KABUL: Rescuers in Afghanistan continued to search amidst mud and rubble for missing people on Saturday after flash flooding this week killed around 160 people and washed away homes across the country, officials said.
Thirteen provinces, mostly in the country’s north, had been affected by floods, according to the Ministry for Disaster Management.
In Parwan, just north of the capital Kabul, 116 people had been killed and more than 120 injured, with 15 people still missing, national and local officials said.
“Rescue teams are still in the area and searching for the missing bodies,” said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for Parwan’s governor.
Flash flooding hit Parwan early on Wednesday, washing away homes and buildings. Local police spokesman Salim Noori said that the community in the worst-affected areas were mostly farmers and informal workers who were already struggling financially and that police were appealing for donations of blood for the many injured.
The Ministry of Defense said that Afghan security forces were assisting in recovery efforts and distributing aid. The forces have also been dealing with rising violence from the insurgent Taliban as the start of peace talks in Doha hit delays.
NATO said that its forces were also supporting the Afghan military and had flown food, water and blankets to the area earlier in the week.

