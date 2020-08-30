Idea of creating school-like atmosphere at home termed difficult

You are here

The Kingdom closed schools and universities on March 9 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, and introduced remote learning systems. Some parents would like distance learning to continue. (GettyImages)
JEDDAH: The start of a new school year has brought disappointment for some Saudi students and parents over what they say are “unrealistic expectations” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes in the Kingdom will be held online for at least the first seven weeks when the school year gets underway on Sunday.

However, students were told on Friday they must wear their school uniform before logging into the “Madrasati” platform to join virtual classes.

Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Shaikh also said that students must prepare their desks, take part in morning exercises and sing the national anthem “in order to create a school-like atmosphere at home” — a notion that didn’t sit well with some students or their parents.

Zainab Jamal Suleiman, a stay-at-home mother to two elementary students, said that insisting on the school’s morning routine at home will not bring any results.

“With all due respect, I think the idea of creating an environment for the children by having them sing the national anthem and do morning exercises is a bit much,” she told Arab News.

“I don’t think it will help the students. They have already experienced online learning for more than three months last semester; they won’t feel it (school atmosphere),” she said.

Suleiman said that the “morning routine” will be an added burden for students already facing a difficult situation, with some starting classes later in the day.

Applying the school’s morning routine at home will encourage students in their studies.

Bayan Al-Yafei

The ministry previously announced that intermediate and high school students will start classes at 9 a.m. and elementary school students at 3 p.m.

“Having them sing the national anthem and wear their uniforms is not going to help. On the contrary, they will feel like it’s a burden; they just want to get classes over with and finish their day,” she said.

“Having them do this every day will not help them feel they are part of a school community.”

Suleiman also took issue with the requirement that students wear school uniforms at home, saying that many children had outgrown their uniforms.

“Am I going to pay for a new school uniform for this year while they’re at home? These requirements shouldn’t be mandatory, they should be optional,” she said.

Sharing the same view, 12th grade student Leena Sharawani said she is “not too happy” about the morning routine at home, especially since students won’t be using webcams while taking part in classes.

“I’m not really excited about it. We’re already waking up so early and having to put on a uniform sounds too much like a burden,” she told Arab News.

However, Sharawani said she is looking forward to reading the Qur’an, singing the national anthem and performing exercises. “They bring a sense of familiarity and make me feel like I am in school.”

Other parents have welcomed the ministry’s recommendations. Psychologist Bayan Al-Yafei said that applying the school’s morning routine at home will encourage students in their studies.

“I dress my third grader properly and fix her hair neatly — all that grooming to prepare her and boost her self esteem for her studies,” she told Arab News.

Even though classes will be online, Al-Yafei also wrapped her daughter’s school books with decorative covers.

“I even bought her a file, although there won’t be any paper exercises. But I will create them for her. I bought her a new pen and pencil set, pencil case and stickers to encourage her and add excitement to the new academic year.”

Social worker helps women athletes find a league of their own

Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 min 52 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Social worker helps women athletes find a league of their own

  • Rejection and acceptance are a natural phenomenon, but the persistence of the Saudi woman is great, and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 requires the participation of all segments of society in the labor market
Updated 19 min 52 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A new female voice advocating for the health and well-being of women in sport has joined a football club to guide and support players.

In a move aimed at ensuring that athletes use their experience of sport and work to meet their needs, Mada Bazaid, a newly appointed social worker at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Wehda Football Club, is part of the board of directors’ efforts to improve the club’s status during the next phase, and to attract elements that will bring development and progress to the organization.

As sports is often a hook to captivate the attention of the community, advocating for different social causes, a tool to promote health and more due to its diverse nature, it takes a village to create change. With the help of inter-professional collaboration from various members in the sports scene, social workers can now assist in the process.

Bazaid, who holds a masters in sociology, is the first woman to be appointed to one of the Saudi professional league clubs. She is expected to create mathematical psychological transformations in the coming days in her sports field, a decision that reflects the positive role women are playing in many sectors, including sports. This decision also shows the Kingdom’s support for the empowerment of Saudi women.

Speaking to Arab News about the impact of social service in sports, Bazaid said that it promoted the development of human societies and the expansion of human activities.

“One of the most important areas that needs the presence of a social worker is the field of sports, in order to achieve the psychological and social balance of players according to advanced professional methods,” Bazaid said.

As a Saudi woman, Bazaid highlighted the most prominent challenges and obstacles and the means to overcome them.

Saudi women have reached advanced stages in several areas

Mada Bazaid

“Saudi women have reached advanced stages in several areas. Rejection and acceptance are a natural phenomenon, but the persistence of the Saudi woman is great, and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 requires the participation of all segments of society in the labor market, especially as we are talking about a vital society in which men and women need to participate in a way consistent with the aspirations of this society,” she said.

Asked about ways to create balance in the sports field between the sexes, Bazaid said that based on the vision of managing the development of age groups in Al-Wehda Club, “We aim to create a distinguished player in a safe environment. My role as a social worker for the age groups is to contribute within the framework of the objectives of social service (therapeutic — preventive — developmental).”

Saudi women’s participation in sport is not simply confined to areas such as the field, the benches or the administration.

With this new appointment, social workers are an emerging speciality, integrating social work practices into all aspects of athletics for the well-being of individuals and the community. This brings attention to the needs and challenges of athletes, supports athletes’ strengths and advocates for case coordination and counseling when needed.

