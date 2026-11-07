RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 11,587 people in one week for violating residency, labor and border security regulations.

Of those arrested, 6,043 violated residency laws, 3,191 attempted to cross the border illegally, and 2,353 committed labor-related violations.

Border authorities apprehended 1,678 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally and 18 trying to leave. Another 29 people were arrested for transporting, sheltering or employing violators.

The Ministry of Interior said anyone facilitating illegal entry into the Kingdom, including by providing transportation or shelter, could face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to SR1 million ($267,000), and confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported through the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions.