BPW-Bahrain joins global body in celebrating 90 years of empowering women

Sheikha Hind bint Salman Al-Khalifa, president of BPW-Bahrain.
The Bahrain International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW-Bahrain) has congratulated the International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW International) on its 90th anniversary. Today, BPW International is one of the most influential international networks of business serving all society members, and professional women and entrepreneurs in particular.

BPW International was founded by Dr. Lena Phillips in 1930, aiming to unite business and professional women in all parts of the world, by working for women’s economic independence, equal opportunity and representation in economic life. The organization worked to encourage and support women and girls to develop their professional and leadership potential, undertake lifelong education and training, and use their abilities for the benefit of others, locally, nationally and internationally.

BPW International owns affiliates in more than 95 countries in five continents around the globe, including the Bahraini affiliate represented by BPW-Bahrain, spearheaded by Sheikha Hind bint Salman Al-Khalifa as its president.

Al-Khalifa said: “We are extremely delighted to extend our warm greetings to the president and members of BPW International celebrating the 90th anniversary of its first inauguration. BPW International has made tremendous strides that has been brought to fruition in the field of redefining the feminine entrepreneurship, plus empowering gender equality in all sectors of commerce, productivity and economic development.”

She added: “BPW-Bahrain is proud to celebrate with other BPW International affiliates this very special occasion, taking into consideration Bahrain’s leading role hosting the first BPW affiliate in the Gulf region, owing to the country’s mastery in women empowerment, establishing a strong base for economic incubators to ramp up entrepreneurs, and paving the way for them to build promising entities supporting the national economy. 

RIYADH: The Royal Commission of Yanbu has signed an agreement with the UAE-based retailer Lulu Group to jointly develop a shopping mall in the port city of Yanbu. The project, worth SR300 million ($80 million), was awarded to LuLu after it won the tender of the Royal Commission.
The agreement was signed virtually by Adnan bin Ayesh Alwani, CEO of the Royal Commission of Yanbu; and Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of LuLu Group; in the presence of Zaidan Yusuf, general manager of investment and development, Royal Commission of Yanbu; Shehim Mohammed, director, Lulu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia; Rafeek Mohamed Ali, regional director, western region; and other officials.
As per the agreement, Lulu along with the Royal Commission of Yanbu, will jointly establish and operate a commercial center under the LuLu brand, with a total area of about 40,814 square meters in the Al-Fahd neighborhood of Yanbu Al-Sinaiyah.
Apart from LuLu Hypermarket and other prominent brands, the presence of the world’s biggest cinema operator AMC is expected to add more value to the project.

THENUMBER

1,000

Number of new employment opportunities expected to be created with the establishment of the shopping mall in Yanbu.

Alwani said: “LuLu Group is a leading entity within the global retail industry and it will be an important component for this prestigious shopping mall project. We are delighted to welcome LuLu and are confident that the new hypermarket alongside other internationally-acclaimed retail brands will be a focal destination, which will attract more visitors to this city.”
LuLu chairman Ali said: “We are glad to associate with the Royal Commission of Yanbu for bringing world-class shopping experience to the port city of Yanbu. We also take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the government who have always given tremendous support to investments and economic development, which ultimately generate more employment opportunities for the Saudi citizens.”
He added: “It has been our policy to bring a world-class shopping experience closer to the people.” Lulu currently employs 3,000 Saudi nationals, including 790 women in their various hypermarkets across the Kingdom and upon the completion of the Yanbu project, about 1,000 new employment opportunities will be created additionally, he said.

