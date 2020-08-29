BPW-Bahrain joins global body in celebrating 90 years of empowering women

The Bahrain International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW-Bahrain) has congratulated the International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW International) on its 90th anniversary. Today, BPW International is one of the most influential international networks of business serving all society members, and professional women and entrepreneurs in particular.

BPW International was founded by Dr. Lena Phillips in 1930, aiming to unite business and professional women in all parts of the world, by working for women’s economic independence, equal opportunity and representation in economic life. The organization worked to encourage and support women and girls to develop their professional and leadership potential, undertake lifelong education and training, and use their abilities for the benefit of others, locally, nationally and internationally.

BPW International owns affiliates in more than 95 countries in five continents around the globe, including the Bahraini affiliate represented by BPW-Bahrain, spearheaded by Sheikha Hind bint Salman Al-Khalifa as its president.

Al-Khalifa said: “We are extremely delighted to extend our warm greetings to the president and members of BPW International celebrating the 90th anniversary of its first inauguration. BPW International has made tremendous strides that has been brought to fruition in the field of redefining the feminine entrepreneurship, plus empowering gender equality in all sectors of commerce, productivity and economic development.”

She added: “BPW-Bahrain is proud to celebrate with other BPW International affiliates this very special occasion, taking into consideration Bahrain’s leading role hosting the first BPW affiliate in the Gulf region, owing to the country’s mastery in women empowerment, establishing a strong base for economic incubators to ramp up entrepreneurs, and paving the way for them to build promising entities supporting the national economy.