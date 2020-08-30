US agency lauds Oman’s efforts to non-oil economic growth

DUBAI: The Middle East is poised to grow its non-oil economic sectors in the next six years, including Oman whose current efforts were lauded by US-based business and consultancy agency Market Watch.
The new report, carried by the country’s state news agency, affirmed Oman’s Vision 2040, and how the country’s efforts are likely to boost its non-oil economy between 2020 and 2026.
The Middle East, in general, will “witness a wave of rebuilding,” the report noted, stressing on infrastructure development across the region.
The report said countries in the region are working hard to boost sectors such as real estate and hospitality, which are expected to record a 5.5 percent multiple growth over the next six years.
