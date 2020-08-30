US agency lauds Oman’s efforts to non-oil economic growth

EgyptAir offers air ticket discounts to encourage travel

DUBAI: Egypt’s national carrier EgyptAir has offered until before Sep. 15 discounts on flights for a number of destinations to encourage air travel, local daily Ahram Online reported.

The airline is giving a 10 percent discount on business class tickets and 35 percent on economy class seats for flights bound to Paris until Oct. 10.

For flights to Vienna, passengers heading to the city until Dec. 20 can buy their tickets at a 25 percent discount. Those bound for Cyprus until Dec. 15 meanwhile can avail of flights at 20 percent less than advertised rates.

Egypt resumed its international flights to and from the country on July 1 after halting its operations for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak. Foreign tourists are only allowed to enter three coastal Egyptian provinces – South Sinai, Red Sea and Matrouh.

Civil aviation minister Mohamed Manar said EgyptAir has lost more than $3 billion and airports reported zero income due to the flight suspensions.