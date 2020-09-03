International flights to Saudi Arabia remain suspended, says Saudia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) on Wednesday said international flights remain “suspended until further notice,” except for return flights for residents departing from the Kingdom and registering on the Awdah initiative.
Awdah is aimed at expats wanting to return to their home countries via an application system, enabling those holding exit and re-entry visas, final exit and visit visas of various kinds to return home by air travel.
The initiative can be accessed via the Awdah icon on the Absher platform, and by providing one’s iqama number, date of birth, mobile number, city of departure and arrival airport.
It is not necessary to have an account on Absher for expats of all nationalities to access this service.
Rumors have been circulating about the resumption of international flights since the recent listing by Saudia of certain travel conditions.
They include filling out a health disclaimer and handing it to the health control center upon arrival at the airport, as well as undergoing a seven-day self-quarantine at home.
Passengers should also register on the Tetamman app, which ensures the commitment of all those self-isolating and constant follow-up on their health. Through the app, passengers are required to undergo a daily health assessment.
Another app they are required to register on is Tawakkalna, which helps in the early detection of possible infections once users show symptoms.
The conditions also state that passengers should provide a home location on the apps within eight hours of arrival, and monitor any COVID-19 symptoms.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines published travel requirements mandated by the following countries: The UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, China, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Africa, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Indonesia.
Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 as part of various measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights resumed on May 31.
International flights to Saudi Arabia remain suspended, says Saudia
https://arab.news/5q4b7
International flights to Saudi Arabia remain suspended, says Saudia
- Announcement meant to quash rumors about resumption
- Awdah initiative allows expats wanting to return to their home countries to leave the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) on Wednesday said international flights remain “suspended until further notice,” except for return flights for residents departing from the Kingdom and registering on the Awdah initiative.