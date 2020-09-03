International flights to Saudi Arabia remain suspended, says Saudia

You are here

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 as part of various measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. (SPA)
Rashid Hassan

  • Announcement meant to quash rumors about resumption
  • Awdah initiative allows expats wanting to return to their home countries to leave the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) on Wednesday said international flights remain “suspended until further notice,” except for return flights for residents departing from the Kingdom and registering on the Awdah initiative.
Awdah is aimed at expats wanting to return to their home countries via an application system, enabling those holding exit and re-entry visas, final exit and visit visas of various kinds to return home by air travel.
The initiative can be accessed via the Awdah icon on the Absher platform, and by providing one’s iqama number, date of birth, mobile number, city of departure and arrival airport.
It is not necessary to have an account on Absher for expats of all nationalities to access this service.
Rumors have been circulating about the resumption of international flights since the recent listing by Saudia of certain travel conditions.
They include filling out a health disclaimer and handing it to the health control center upon arrival at the airport, as well as undergoing a seven-day self-quarantine at home.
Passengers should also register on the Tetamman app, which ensures the commitment of all those self-isolating and constant follow-up on their health. Through the app, passengers are required to undergo a daily health assessment.
Another app they are required to register on is Tawakkalna, which helps in the early detection of possible infections once users show symptoms.
The conditions also state that passengers should provide a home location on the apps within eight hours of arrival, and monitor any COVID-19 symptoms.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines published travel requirements mandated by the following countries: The UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, China, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Africa, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Indonesia.
Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 as part of various measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights resumed on May 31.
 

DiplomaticQuarter: New Bangladeshi envoy thanks Saudi leaders for their support

Updated 39 min 41 sec ago

DiplomaticQuarter: New Bangladeshi envoy thanks Saudi leaders for their support

Updated 39 min 41 sec ago

RIYADH: The new Bangladeshi ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary, has expressed his deep gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous and continued support to his country.
The envoy, who took up his post in Riyadh last month, also acknowledged the contribution of Bangladesh’s late Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the ties between the countries, and thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for appointing him to the diplomatic role.
Referring to the excellent relations between the countries, Patwary said that they will continue to work closely on issues of mutual interest, regionally and globally, and further develop a relationship built on a foundation of Muslim fraternity and Islamic values.
“Based on close cooperation and understanding, the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries will be strengthened in the days ahead,” he added.
Patwary said he aims to help establish Bangladesh as a favored destination for Saudi investments, and as a reliable source of skilled and semi-skilled workers to help realize the objectives of Bangladesh Vision 2041 and Saudi Vision 2030.
He said that Vision 2030 and its developments, promoted by the Saudi government under the guidance of King Salman and the crown prince, offer Bangladesh new opportunities for engagement and cooperation in areas such as manpower, trade, investment, education and agriculture. The envoy added that he will work to help his country fully utilize and benefit from all potential areas of collaboration.
Prior to his diplomatic role, Patwary served with Bangladesh Police for 35 years, eventually becoming Inspector General of Police (IGP), the highest-ranking officer in the country.
For his work during four peacekeeping missions, he was rewarded with the UN Medal. He was acting deputy police commissioner with the UN Mission in Sudan, chief of administration with its mission in Kosovo, chief of operations with its mission in Sierra Leone, and station commander of the UN Protection Force in Croatia.
He was twice awarded the Bangladesh Police Medal, the highest honor for officers, for gallantry and bravery in counterterrorism operations. He also received the IGP’s Exemplary Good Service Badge twice.
Patwary graduated from the University of Dhaka with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social welfare. He also received a postgraduate degree in criminal justice and police management from the University of Leicester in the UK, and a doctorate in combating terrorism from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh.
 

