Saudi designer showcases collection in first International Digital Fashion Week

The inspiration behind the name is the Al-Ahsa oasis, which dates back more than 5,000 years. Several civilizations have occupied and lived in this area.
  Her collection is inspired by the sedimentary rocks of Al-Qara Mountain
Saudi fashion designer Saja Al-Yousef is set to present her Spring-Summer 2021 collection at the International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) this Saturday.
Al-Yousef’s SAJAS brand will showcase its designs along a number of renowned fashion houses and designers, such as Christian Siriano, Iceberg, Genny, and Elisabetta Franchi, among others.
The audience consists of 33 million people from around the world.
FNL Network has decided to launch the show, the first of its kind, so that designers could showcase their new collections, as fashion weeks across the globe have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Al-Yousef will show off her first couture collection, “The Origin,” at the IDFW.
“The inspiration behind the name is the Al-Ahsa oasis, which dates back more than 5,000 years. Several civilizations have occupied and lived in this area,” the designer explained.
Her collection is inspired by the sedimentary rocks of Al-Qara Mountain, which is considered one of the most famous landmarks of Saudi Arabia, specifically the Eastern Province.
Al-Yousef’s collection features shoulder pads and natural spring colors.
“In my collection, I have more than eight pieces. The special one is the white wedding dress because of its simplicity and chicness.
“I worked on my Spring-Summer pieces during these very difficult days of the pandemic crisis, and this collection was a challenge for me to prove to myself that I could do it,” she said.
SAJAS Boutique specializes in luxury jewelry, fashion, and bag collections designed as per international standards. Al-Yousef’s designs are a fusion of classical and modern styles.
In 2004, the boutique entered the fashion world with its first collection. Al-Yousef has already presented her designs at an international level in London, Italy, Qatar, Bahrain, and Dubai.
“I would like to express my deep appreciation for participating in this big event along with the most famous designers from all over the world,” she said.
“It means a lot to me and to my country as well.”
The exclusive event will be broadcast globally on the FNL Network app or TV channel, accessible worldwide via Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android devices, and all iOS devices for free.

500 million birds migrate through Saudi Arabia every year

  Saudi Wildlife Authority adviser: Dangerous risks facing birds include plastic pollution, dredging and illegal trade
MAKKAH: More than 500 million birds representing 500 species migrate across Saudi Arabia every year through the Red Sea, according to an expert in the Kingdom.
Dr. Mohammed Shubrak, a Saudi Wildlife Authority adviser, said that birds migrating from their habitats to other habitats reflected biodiversity, since most species were well-known and classified.
He explained that the route of migratory birds covered the yearly migration from nesting to resting and feeding grounds.
During migration, birds made many physiological adaptations such as increasing their fat percentage, reducing the size of their organs and increasing the size of their feathers. To migrate from one place to another, birds also adopted different behavior according to their size and species.
“Birds have four movements: Flailing, flying, walking and swimming,” Shubrak told Arab News.
“Flailing and flying are two types of movements of the migratory birds to the Kingdom that cannot escape potential hazards. Some birds come to the same place each year for the same foods, like the imperial eagle that has been seen in Saudi Arabia visiting the same places repeatedly.
Eagles provide a free service to humans as they feed on dead animals. According to a study conducted in a reserve in Taif, eagles get rid of 32 percent of dead animals and 3 percent of mammals (foxes and stray dogs) knowing that livestock numbers represent nine times the load capacity of
grassland in the region.”
Migratory birds are an indicator of environmental changes, he said, adding that environmental interdependence was the movement of species without obstacles ensuring the flow and continuity of natural life.

FASTFACT

• There are about 10,966 bird species in the world.

• 1,469 species are threatened with extinction — equivalent to 13 percent — and illegal hunting is one of the reasons behind their declining numbers.

• 5 billion birds migrate between Eurasia and Africa.

“Environmental interdependence also supports the movement of land, sea and air species and benefits in pollinating flowers of birds, insects, and the environmental hydrological cycle.”
Birds are one of the most common animal species as they exist in all regions of the world, from polar to desert.
According to Saudi observers, international efforts have been intensified to support biodiversity, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic, in line with the methodology of the Convention on Migratory Birds and the UN Convention on Combating Desertification.
Shubrak said that migratory birds played a vital role as they had a major relationship with the world that people lived in, whether in terms of culture, the environment, the economy or tourism.
Some birds resorted to hopping and moving for short distances between tens to thousands of kilometers. There were also species that flew thousands of kilometers without stopping, relying on large quantities of food sources to get them through their journey.
Other birds migrated through narrow routes or straight lines, Shubrak said. “The coastal line toward the Red Sea between the mountains and coast lines — this trajectory threatens species like the Siberian crane that by disappearing, caused the disappearance of species migrating through Pakistan to spend winter in India.”
He added that the most dangerous risks facing birds were noncontrolled hunting, poisoning, plastic pollution, dredging and land filling, power lines, illegal trade and climate change.
“There are plans of action to protect migratory birds in Saudi Arabia, including hawks, in partnership with hunters. Saudi Arabia has contributed financially and scientifically to developing plans to protect hawks in partnership with hunters from Saudi Arabia.”
He added that a national plan needed to be carried out to preserve hawks in the Kingdom since the numbers of most hawks used for hunting were dwindling, such as the mountainous falcon, whose numbers have decreased by 93 percent.

