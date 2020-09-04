You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni vice president slams Houthis for blocking international peace efforts

Yemeni vice president slams Houthis for blocking international peace efforts

The Iran-backed Houthis have incessantly launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting Yemeni and Saudi cities. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22zqg

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni vice president slams Houthis for blocking international peace efforts

  • Houthis continue escalation of conflict in many regions of Yemen
  • Houthi elements abduct 11 individuals, including five children, in central province of Al-Bayda
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen Saleh criticized the Iran-backed Houthi militia for blocking international efforts to implement lasting peace in the strife-ridden country.

Mohsen highlighted the Houthis’ continued escalation across the country, including the launch of ballistic missiles and drones against Yemeni and Saudi cities and the obstruction of initiatives to resolve the Safer oil tanker issue, state news agency Saba News reported.

The vice president made his comments after meeting with diplomats from the Netherlands and Sweden and discussing ongoing peace efforts ‘to achieve permanent peace aimed at helping the Yemeni people’ and ‘to reinstate the official government and eliminate Iran-allied Houthi’ militia.

The Yemeni leader praised the significant contribution of the Netherlands and Sweden to the peace efforts, with both countries reaffirming their support for the humanitarian and relief actions in Yemen.

Houthi elements meanwhile abducted 11 individuals, including five children, in the Al-Quraishiyah district of Yemen’s central province of Al-Bayda, the state news agency reported

The kidnapping is part of the campaign by Houthis against the people of Al-Shiryaf village and villages near it, a local source told Saba New.

The militia are accused of crimes and violations against the people at Al-Shiryaf village, including storming and shelling houses, killing and injuring people among them women and children, the source added.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

Related

Saudi Arabia
UK protects Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks, says defense secretary
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

UN laments ‘blatant’ violations of Libya arms embargo

Updated 04 September 2020
AFP

UN laments ‘blatant’ violations of Libya arms embargo

Updated 04 September 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: The interim UN envoy for Libya, Stephanie Williams, on Wednesday denounced what she called “blatant” ongoing violations of the arms embargo in effect on the war-wracked country.
Since UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last briefed the Security Council on July 8 about 100 resupply flights landing in Libya to help forces loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and its rival forces led by Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya.
Nine cargo ships docked in western Libya, while three others reportedly arrived in the east of the country. She also accused foreign powers of “fortifying their assets” on both sides.
“The arms embargo remains totally ineffective,” according to an interim report from UN experts, who added that the violations are “extensive, blatant and with complete disregard for the sanctions.”
Williams said the activity “constitutes an alarming breach of Libya’s sovereignty, a blatant violation of the UN arms embargo.”
The UN mission in Libya, whose mandate is up for renewal in mid-September, “continues to receive reports of large-scale presence of foreign mercenaries and operatives,” she said.
Williams added that their presence complicates “chances of a future settlement.”
Russia’s UN envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, rejected any accusation of Russian interference.
“Not a single Russian serviceman is currently in Libya,” he said, while his US counterpart Kelly Craft slammed the presence of Russian mercenaries linked to the Kremlin.
“There is no place for foreign mercenaries or proxy forces in Libya, including the Russian Ministry of Defense proxy Wagner Group, which is fighting alongside” Haftar, she said.
France’s UN Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere called for a reinforcement of the world body’s mission in Libya, so that it can help shepherd an eventual cease-fire and ensure that the arms embargo is respected.
Several Council members called for a quick nomination of a permanent UN special envoy for Libya.
Ghassan Salame stepped down in March for health reasons, and bickering between the US and its partners on how the role should be defined has stalled naming a successor.
Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed veteran ruler Muammar Qaddafi.
The GNA and a Haftar-backed eastern administration are now vying for power against a backdrop of dozens of local conflicts.

Topics: Libya

Related

Middle-East
US: Turkey-sent Syrian fighters generate backlash in Libya
Middle-East
EU top diplomat, Italian FM in Libya to push for peace talks

Latest updates

Yemeni vice president slams Houthis for blocking international peace efforts
Grizzlies’ Morant scoops NBA Rookie of Year award
After factory layoff, Filipino woman cashes in on ‘leaf art’ venture
Body camera footage shows Washington DC cop firing at fleeing suspect’s chest
Makkah governor helps to wash Kaaba

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.